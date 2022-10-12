ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
The Independent

Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge

After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...
WESH

Afro-Latinos explain their heritage and connection to Africa

Bomba, as it's called in Puerto Rico, is the basis of all Latin-Caribbean music. And it's Barbara Liz Cepeda's passion. Cepeda comes from a long line of Puerto Ricans who have taught bomba music and dance on the island. Five years ago, when a large group of Puerto Ricans left...
Lookout Santa Cruz

Conversations with Jody: Bestseller Ng talks new novel, hope in dark times, humanities crisis

Bestselling novelist Celeste Ng is blessed with prodigious gifts. She writes gorgeous, lush sentences that make us look at ourselves and our world differently. Her first two novels have sold more than 2 million copies and her second novel, "Little Fires Everywhere," became a popular TV series starring Reese Witherspoon. She comes to Santa Cruz on Oct. 18 for a Bookshop Santa Cruz event at UCSC's Cowell Ranch Hay Barn to talk about her new novel, "Our Missing Hearts." Witherspoon just tapped the book as her October pick. Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl talks to Ng about the book, writing, the role of the humanities and artists, the rise of Donald Trump, motherhood and more.
The Associated Press

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

United Methodists have for generations been a mainstay of the American religious landscape — one of the most geographically widespread of the major Protestant denominations, their steeples visible on urban streets, in county seats and along country roads, their ethos marked by a firm yet quiet faith, simple worship and earnest social service.
mailplus.co.uk

Must reads

Hitler’s American Gamble by Brendan Simms and Charlie Laderman (Penguin £12.99, 528 pp) JAPAN’S air attack on the American fleet at the naval base at Pearl Harbor is often seen as a turning point in World War II. The U.S. was officially a neutral country then, but...
howafrica.com

The Roles Of Enslaved Africans In South Carolina Blue Dye Market

Historians credit the use of indigo in textile production to West Africans before the arrival of the Europeans in the 15thcentury. The indigo plant is the source of the blue dye which fueled the economic wealth of South Carolina. The success of the blue dye to the economy of South...
