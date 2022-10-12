Read full article on original website
Related
Review: ‘Till’ grippingly reorients an American tragedy
Almost by default, filmmakers typically take a wide lens to historical moments like the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. In reaching for a defining chapter of America, it’s natural for a movie to aim for a sweeping portrait of a shifting society. But in “Till,” a wrenching, rigorous...
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...
WESH
Afro-Latinos explain their heritage and connection to Africa
Bomba, as it's called in Puerto Rico, is the basis of all Latin-Caribbean music. And it's Barbara Liz Cepeda's passion. Cepeda comes from a long line of Puerto Ricans who have taught bomba music and dance on the island. Five years ago, when a large group of Puerto Ricans left...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Life Of Henry Rathbone, The Man Who Tried To Stop Lincoln’s Assassin — And Went Insane Because Of It
Union Army Major Henry Rathbone spent his life wracked with guilt after he wasn't able to stop John Wilkes Booth, causing his mental health to eventually deteriorate so much that he murdered his wife in 1883. On April 14, 1865, Henry Rathbone, his fiancee Clara Harris, First Lady Mary Todd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The real story behind America's population bomb: Adults want their independence
Americans may have multiple reasons for opting out of parenting, but their desire for personal independence is the most powerful one.
howafrica.com
Here’s Why Enslaved Africans Continue The Culture Of Painting Their Buildings In Blue In The Caribbean
The color blue is significant in the cultural beliefs of the inhabitants of South Carolina and Georgia, who are mostly descendants of enslaved Africans. Haint blue is thought to have the spiritual ability to protect those who whitewash their buildings in this color from evil. According to Atlas Obscura, the...
Conversations with Jody: Bestseller Ng talks new novel, hope in dark times, humanities crisis
Bestselling novelist Celeste Ng is blessed with prodigious gifts. She writes gorgeous, lush sentences that make us look at ourselves and our world differently. Her first two novels have sold more than 2 million copies and her second novel, "Little Fires Everywhere," became a popular TV series starring Reese Witherspoon. She comes to Santa Cruz on Oct. 18 for a Bookshop Santa Cruz event at UCSC's Cowell Ranch Hay Barn to talk about her new novel, "Our Missing Hearts." Witherspoon just tapped the book as her October pick. Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl talks to Ng about the book, writing, the role of the humanities and artists, the rise of Donald Trump, motherhood and more.
Mega Millions $494 million jackpot winning tickets sold in California and Florida
Two tickets sold in California and Florida will split the estimated $494 million Mega Million jackpot after matching all six numbers in Friday night's drawing. It was the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Million history, according to the Mega Millions website. The cash option was $247.9 million. The California ticket was sold at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism
United Methodists have for generations been a mainstay of the American religious landscape — one of the most geographically widespread of the major Protestant denominations, their steeples visible on urban streets, in county seats and along country roads, their ethos marked by a firm yet quiet faith, simple worship and earnest social service.
South Carolina Man Wins $300K Scratch-Off Lottery Days After He Nearly ‘Forgot About It’
After a South Carolina man spent a couple of bucks on a lottery ticket, he’s now $300,000 richer. However, it nearly slipped his mind. According to reports, the lucky man almost lost out on his major cash prize after forgetting he purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket during a quick trip to a nearby gas station.
Florida Gators X-Factor vs. LSU: Red Zone Offense
The key to Florida's success on Saturday night against LSU will rest on the shoulders of the Gators offense. Namely, their ability to convert red-zone opportunities into points.
Idaho Is Growing Fast, Some Want It To Grow Even More – Even If They Live In Oregon
Idaho is one of America’s fastest-growing states. In November, some residents hope Idaho will grow even more — residents of Oregon, that is. Next month, according to The Washington Times, two counties in eastern Oregon will vote on resolutions that, if passed, would have them
Florida spends nearly $1M for migrant flights to Delaware, Illinois that were postponed
Florida Department of Transportation documents reportedly show that the state has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of migrant flights to Delaware and Illinois.
mailplus.co.uk
Must reads
Hitler’s American Gamble by Brendan Simms and Charlie Laderman (Penguin £12.99, 528 pp) JAPAN’S air attack on the American fleet at the naval base at Pearl Harbor is often seen as a turning point in World War II. The U.S. was officially a neutral country then, but...
The education and disillusionment of a young reporter in D.C. "should worry every American"
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Thursday was once my favorite day in Washington. From my perch answering phones in U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison's front office, I eagerly awaited the email that came in around 6 p.m. each Thursday: "wheels up." It meant the senator was on...
howafrica.com
The Roles Of Enslaved Africans In South Carolina Blue Dye Market
Historians credit the use of indigo in textile production to West Africans before the arrival of the Europeans in the 15thcentury. The indigo plant is the source of the blue dye which fueled the economic wealth of South Carolina. The success of the blue dye to the economy of South...
Comments / 0