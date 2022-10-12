Read full article on original website
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Yakima Herald Republic
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Chronicle
Yakima Police to Recommend Charge After Hospital Staff, Officer Exposed to Hazardous Substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
YCSO: Wapato man, 38, killed in stabbing near White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Wapato man on the Yakama Reservation. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Elementary School goes into temporary ‘secure and teach’ due to nearby police activity
Terrace Heights Elementary School was under a secure and teach order for about 10 minutes Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to the East Valley School District’s director of communications, Mikal Heintz. No students or staff were harmed. The secure and teach began at about...
nbcrightnow.com
White Swan stabbing suspect identified
The victim of a stabbing on Friday night in White Swan has been identified. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
BFHD: Toxic Algae discovered at Richland’s Leslie Groves Park
RICHLAND, Wash. — A scenic lookout along the Columbia River, Leslie Groves Park is a popular and beloved spot for Tri-Cities community members to visit. Unfortunately, those planning to visit for recreational activities on the water will probably need to reassess their plans now that toxic algae was detected in the river. According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, signs have...
KIMA TV
"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee
MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
KIMA TV
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Officer injured in shooting released from hospital
SUNNYSIDE – A Sunnyside police officer injured in a shooting Monday night is back home after being hospitalized overnight. A welcome home ceremony was held just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot while on duty...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Center Parkway extension highlights long-term thinking
Kennewick and Richland leaders gathered in the September sunshine to celebrate the start of what should have been a simple street project when they first conceived it back in 2001: connecting Center Parkway across a set of railroad tracks to link the two cities near Columbia Center mall. It only...
NEWStalk 870
