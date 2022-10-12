Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
HometownLife.com
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
Clinton Township, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cousino High School football team will have a game with Clintondale High School on October 13, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HometownLife.com
New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours
Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
Big I-696 rebuilding project begins Oct. 15 in Oakland County — What to know
If you travel I-696 through Oakland County take note: Phase one of a major construction project, with lane closures through December, begins Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
candgnews.com
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
Dearborn school district bans posters and signs at next board meeting
Dearborn Public Schools announced Wednesday it will ban all posters and signs from a reconvened board meeting planned for Thursday night. The move comes after hundreds of protesters, some of whom had signs expressing anti-LGBTQ views, shut down a school board meeting Monday night. "Please note no posters or signs...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Resident upset after Dearborn school board cancels meeting before public comment
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tensions flared at a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting after administrators suddenly canceled the session Monday night. Roxanne McDonald, a school board member, tried to dismiss part of the crowd citing safety and capacity concerns. However, nearly the entire agenda took place with packed crowds standing by waiting for the public comment session to begin. Right before it was scheduled to begin, McDonald said the fire marshall would shut the meeting down if some of the crowd didn't leave the room because it was over capacity. "The school board finished with their agenda and when it was time for...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn Heights Citizens United seeks answers in struggle to stop car wash construction
HEIGHTS — A local group of Dearborn Heights residents is searching for answers after several months of confusion regarding a vacant lot where Christus Victor Lutheran Church once stood. Members of Dearborn Heights Citizens United said the land is being used against their wishes and the law. The group...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
candgnews.com
15 Mile Road mosque project still headed for construction, city says
STERLING HEIGHTS — An official groundbreaking ceremony for the American Islamic Community Center took place in August 2020, and the goal has been to build an estimated 20,000-square-foot facility to be a community center and mosque in Sterling Heights. But the property, located at 5005 15 Mile Road, between...
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State revokes license for Detroit funeral home, manager
(CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Examiners revoked the license of a shuttered Detroit funeral home, along with its manager. The board, part of the License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), also ordered Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, previously operating at 21551 Fenkell Ave., to pay a $110,000 fine. The manager, John N. Olszewski, was ordered to pay $170,000.LARA began its investigation after a complaint from a family did not receive the cremated remains of their relative. An additional complaint was filed by the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks from the funeral home. Receipt of those...
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit homeowner stuck with $5,200 water bill after previous owner didn't pay full amounts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dr. Nicole Geissinger moved to Detroit from Wisconsin and bought her first home in April, so she could further her training at the DMC. Everything was going well for her until she received a water bill for more than $5,200. "I accidentally found out about it...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Heavy favorite Bloomfield Hills leads strong Oakland County contingent at D1 Tennis Finals
To say Oakland County has the inside track of bringing home another Division 1 state tennis championship may be quite the understatement. Seven of the top eight ranked teams in the state hail from the county. That includes top-ranked and unbeaten Bloomfield Hills, along with second-ranked Troy — the defending state champion.
Comments / 0