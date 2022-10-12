ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI
High School Football PRO

Clinton Township, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cousino High School football team will have a game with Clintondale High School on October 13, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WARREN, MI
HometownLife.com

New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours

Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
City
Utica, MI
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Bryant
CBS Detroit

Resident upset after Dearborn school board cancels meeting before public comment

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tensions flared at a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting after administrators suddenly canceled the session Monday night. Roxanne McDonald, a school board member, tried to dismiss part of the crowd citing safety and capacity concerns. However, nearly the entire agenda took place with packed crowds standing by waiting for the public comment session to begin. Right before it was scheduled to begin, McDonald said the fire marshall would shut the meeting down if some of the crowd didn't leave the room because it was over capacity. "The school board finished with their agenda and when it was time for...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grosse Pointes#Assessors#City Council#Wca#City Administrator
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

State revokes license for Detroit funeral home, manager

(CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Examiners revoked the license of a shuttered Detroit funeral home, along with its manager.  The board, part of the License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), also ordered Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, previously operating at 21551 Fenkell Ave., to pay a $110,000 fine.  The manager, John N. Olszewski, was ordered to pay $170,000.LARA began its investigation after a complaint from a family did not receive the cremated remains of their relative. An additional complaint was filed by the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks from the funeral home. Receipt of those...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy