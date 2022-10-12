ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
TOPPENISH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Warning! Toxic Algae Found at Leslie Groves Park in Richland

The Benton Franklin Health District is warning the community about a toxic algae discovery. The Health District has posted several signs at Leslie Groves Park in Richland warning people about the dangerous situation. Weekly tests will be conducted to monitor the toxicity level in the water at the park. you...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, WA
Accidents
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started

A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco aquatics center has target opening date

January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Potato#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol
nbcrightnow.com

Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers

PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You

When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it. That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh. Inside there are comfortable...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite

An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat

(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
ELLENSBURG, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection

YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on...
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy