Read full article on original website
Related
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
nbcrightnow.com
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
Warning! Toxic Algae Found at Leslie Groves Park in Richland
The Benton Franklin Health District is warning the community about a toxic algae discovery. The Health District has posted several signs at Leslie Groves Park in Richland warning people about the dangerous situation. Weekly tests will be conducted to monitor the toxicity level in the water at the park. you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Who Does Roof Inspections at Night? Strange Franklin County Case
Franklin County Deputies are advising Mesa area residents, or anyone else in the county, to keep an eye out for behavior that seems out of place. Men going door to door offering roof inspections...at night. Thursday night, the FCSO reported they'd received a call from a resident in the Mesa...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You
When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it. That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh. Inside there are comfortable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiniest butterflies in N. America invade Tri-Cities. They’re rarely seen in WA until now
How they got to the Tri-Cities is a mystery.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food
YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection
YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on...
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1