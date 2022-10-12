ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers

When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
EULESS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?

Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
FORT WORTH, TX
KBAT 99.9

Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Coolest Fall Festival In Texas Happens Just A Few Short Hours From Midland/Odessa Which Includes Unique Experiences

It's not so hot anymore, so an adventure outside doesn't sound all that bad. I know you guys are always looking for a fun and unique adventure to take your families to and try to tell you about as many as I can. I have come across a new one that I think you will love. If the kids don't love it, I am pretty sure mama will. Let me tell you about the Black Barn Ranch.
FLORESVILLE, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

