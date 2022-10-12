Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Bell starts winter early with the return of two holiday flavors
While most of the metroplex is now in fall mode, one Texas staple has decided to get a head start on winter. Blue Bell recently announced two holiday season flavors are now back on shelves way before anyone was expecting.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers
When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
Toys 'R' Us Reopens Locations All Across Texas
The beloved toy store will open in select malls across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas
A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
Coolest Fall Festival In Texas Happens Just A Few Short Hours From Midland/Odessa Which Includes Unique Experiences
It's not so hot anymore, so an adventure outside doesn't sound all that bad. I know you guys are always looking for a fun and unique adventure to take your families to and try to tell you about as many as I can. I have come across a new one that I think you will love. If the kids don't love it, I am pretty sure mama will. Let me tell you about the Black Barn Ranch.
Want A Road Trip? Visiting These Haunted Texas Spots Will Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 1