ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Comments / 0

Related
miamionthecheap.com

Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience

Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free Coral Gables ‘Adventure Day’ for Disability Awareness Month

To celebrate Disability Awareness Month (October), join friends and neighbors for Adventure Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salvadore Park, 1120 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL. This free family-friendly event is for participants of all ages and abilities will feature a build and race...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Fall and harvest festivals 2022: Broward and Palm Beach

Regardless of the weather in The Sunshine State, South Florida embraces Autumn with festivals and other seasonal events. Fall festivals often feature pumpkins, hayrides & scarecrows. Pull out your plaid shirt and roll up the sleeves. Lots of events in Broward and greater Palm Beach are are free. For others, fees apply.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy