prospectusnews.com
We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!
Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dist 118: Health Care Clinic Opening in January; Parent Disputes Food Contracts
Last December, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announced their plans for two health clinics in Danville; one for District 118 students and one for the public. They’re designed to be Federally Qualified Health Centers; where no one is turned away. The one built for students, in the basement of Danville High School, was supposed to open this semester; but the hired medical provider had to step down due to a family emergency. But now, a new provider has been hired. And District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says, all will be ready to go for the next semester.
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Black Light Trick-or-Treating a First Fridays Danville Hit; Potterfest Up Next
It’s been a busy week, but let’s go back and thank everyone that made last Friday’s First Fridays event in Downtown Danville a success. It was the Black Light and Live Right healthy trick-or-treating night. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says; quite a turnout. AUDIO: Several...
chambanamoms.com
Shining Light Infant Memorial Set for Oct. 15
Carle’s annual Shining Light Memorial for Pregnancy and Infant loss honoring the memory of those who are gone but not forgotten will take place Oct. 15. The service (7-8 p.m.) happens at Carle’s Pollard Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden at 611 W. Park in Urbana.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
WAND TV
The City of Urbana plans to use leftover $750,000 of federal funds
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $750,000 leftover from federal funds to use before April 30, 2023. The funds are from the federal Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG). If the funds are not used by April 30th, the city will lose them and it could risk them receiving a smaller amount in the future.
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
Champaign student charged after gun found at school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student is facing a gun charge after prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The student is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. After hearing evidence on Friday, Judge Roger Webber ordered the student to […]
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
ACT scores lowest in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report on ACT scores is out. The national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. The class of 2022’s average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. The year before in 2021, it was 20.3. Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at U of […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved
The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
