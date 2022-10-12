ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prospectusnews.com

We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!

Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Dist 118: Health Care Clinic Opening in January; Parent Disputes Food Contracts

Last December, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announced their plans for two health clinics in Danville; one for District 118 students and one for the public. They’re designed to be Federally Qualified Health Centers; where no one is turned away. The one built for students, in the basement of Danville High School, was supposed to open this semester; but the hired medical provider had to step down due to a family emergency. But now, a new provider has been hired. And District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says, all will be ready to go for the next semester.
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Champaign, IL
City
Kappa, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
chambanamoms.com

Shining Light Infant Memorial Set for Oct. 15

Carle’s annual Shining Light Memorial for Pregnancy and Infant loss honoring the memory of those who are gone but not forgotten will take place Oct. 15. The service (7-8 p.m.) happens at Carle’s Pollard Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden at 611 W. Park in Urbana.
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland College#Local Life#Hispanic Culture#Localevent#Volunteers#Festival#Racism#Club Latino#Business Administration#Honors Program#Homework Club#Spanish#Mexican
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe

MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer.  They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

The City of Urbana plans to use leftover $750,000 of federal funds

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $750,000 leftover from federal funds to use before April 30, 2023. The funds are from the federal Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG). If the funds are not used by April 30th, the city will lose them and it could risk them receiving a smaller amount in the future.
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Local 4 WHBF

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign student charged after gun found at school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student is facing a gun charge after prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The student is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. After hearing evidence on Friday, Judge Roger Webber ordered the student to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ACT scores lowest in 30 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report on ACT scores is out. The national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years.  The class of 2022’s average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. The year before in 2021, it was 20.3.  Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at U of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved

The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy