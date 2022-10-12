ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Charles Manson
Collider

The Haunted History of 'Poltergeist'

Accidents, mistakes, and unfortunate turns of events are common on any Hollywood set, but when cast and crew members regularly die and bizarre circumstances cause creepy or inexplicable coincidences across three separate films, it begins to raise the question: is this franchise cursed? Such was the case with the original Poltergeist trilogy, a series of films well known for the ghoulish and macabre circumstances that surrounded it, including multiple deaths, mysterious malfunctions, and the questionable use of human remains. But were these films truly cursed, or were the overworked creatives involved simply influenced by the films' spooky subject matter and seeing things? This article will present the unusual incidents and let its readers come to their own conclusion. But be forewarned: this piece will discuss real world abuse, violence toward women, and the tragic deaths of several people.
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review

Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Manson Family#Ireland#The Manson Familt#The Daily Mail#Grunge#The Life And Times
CNET

'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'

The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history

A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
TV SERIES
KOOL 101.7

Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped

Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KOOL 101.7

Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday

Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
MUSIC
TVLine

The Watcher Finale Recap: Did Nora and Dean Solve Their Suburban Mystery?

The following post contains spoilers for The Watcher‘s finale. Proceed with caution! Since they’ve resided at 657 Boulevard, little else has mattered to the Brannock family — and to viewers of The Watcher, for that matter — than uncovering the identity of the Westfield denizen writing them creepy and threatening letters. They’ve been circling answers, and even thought they solved the mystery a few times, but a concrete conclusion has thus far eluded them. If you’ve read about the real-life Watcher story, you know the letters’ author has yet to be found — and Netflix’s adaptation ultimately stays true to that ending,...
WESTFIELD, IN
Popculture

'Halloween Ends': The Truth Behind the Horror Franchise

For the past four decades, Michael Myers has haunted viewers both on and off the screen. A mysterious shape lurking in the dark, he has wreaked havoc on the fictitious Haddonfield, Illinois, his body count numbering in the dozens, making him one of the most notorious serial killers on the screen, but what is the true story behind the Halloween horror movie franchise?
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ Reissue Sparks Memories for Peter Buck

R.E.M. was still working to find their way when Chronic Town arrived in 1982. But the band was already thinking more pragmatically than many of their peers. As guitarist Peter Buck says in the liner notes to the 2022 reissue for the EP, they knew they didn't want to make a full-length studio project – even if they had the songs. R.E.M. was wary of releasing an album that nobody would hear. Instead, the focus was on building to that moment by creating a strong foundation for when the time felt right.
ROCK MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

It’s Halloween Year-Round At This Minnesota Beetlejuice House

Someone is a big fan of the movie Beetlejuice, so much so that they have a black and white striped house, and now have a few extra decorations throughout the yard for Halloween. I absolutely love how some people go that extra mile this time of year, but the funny thing is apparently the house is painted like this year round. Can you imagine being their neighbor?
WINONA, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy