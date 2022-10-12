Read full article on original website
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
John Wayne Hated to Watch Himself in Movies Until He Mastered His Iconic Walk
'The Shootist' actor John Wayne initially hated watching his own movies, but learned that it was necessary when learning his legendary walk.
John Wayne Once Single-Handedly Stopped a Violent Riot That Made His Director Hate Him
'The Barbarian and the Geisha' actor John Wayne once settled a violent riot on the set by himself, but it only made his working relationship with director John Huston worse.
Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
The Haunted History of 'Poltergeist'
Accidents, mistakes, and unfortunate turns of events are common on any Hollywood set, but when cast and crew members regularly die and bizarre circumstances cause creepy or inexplicable coincidences across three separate films, it begins to raise the question: is this franchise cursed? Such was the case with the original Poltergeist trilogy, a series of films well known for the ghoulish and macabre circumstances that surrounded it, including multiple deaths, mysterious malfunctions, and the questionable use of human remains. But were these films truly cursed, or were the overworked creatives involved simply influenced by the films' spooky subject matter and seeing things? This article will present the unusual incidents and let its readers come to their own conclusion. But be forewarned: this piece will discuss real world abuse, violence toward women, and the tragic deaths of several people.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan? Jamie Lee Curtis Would Like to See It
Jamie Lee Curtis is no stranger to reprising past roles. And if it were up to her, she'd love to revisit her role in Freaky Friday. While in Mexico City to promote her most recent movie, Halloween Ends, Curtis shared she would be open to making another Freaky Friday movie with co-star Lindsay Lohan.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Reunite: ‘My Beautiful Niece’ (PHOTO)
Janet Jackson posted a rare photo with her niece Paris Jackson on Friday (Oct. 7). The photo was snapped at a party during Paris Fashion Week in France. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet captioned the post. Paris replied with a black heart in the comments.
Ralph Macchio Recalls ‘Karate Kid’ ‘Rocky’ Crossover Idea
Actor Ralph Macchio has revealed some of the many pitches he received to revive his Karate Kid character Daniel LaRusso, including one idea that would have teamed him with Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. In an excerpt from his new memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me (shared by...
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device, Screamed at Her on Set
In her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, Geena Davis reveals Bill Murray harassed her with a massage device and screamed at her on set while working together in the '90s. According to Variety via The Times UK and NME, Davis writes in her book that she first met Murray in a hotel room, where he allegedly greeted her with a massage device called "The Thumper."
The Watcher Finale Recap: Did Nora and Dean Solve Their Suburban Mystery?
The following post contains spoilers for The Watcher‘s finale. Proceed with caution! Since they’ve resided at 657 Boulevard, little else has mattered to the Brannock family — and to viewers of The Watcher, for that matter — than uncovering the identity of the Westfield denizen writing them creepy and threatening letters. They’ve been circling answers, and even thought they solved the mystery a few times, but a concrete conclusion has thus far eluded them. If you’ve read about the real-life Watcher story, you know the letters’ author has yet to be found — and Netflix’s adaptation ultimately stays true to that ending,...
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': The Truth Behind the Horror Franchise
For the past four decades, Michael Myers has haunted viewers both on and off the screen. A mysterious shape lurking in the dark, he has wreaked havoc on the fictitious Haddonfield, Illinois, his body count numbering in the dozens, making him one of the most notorious serial killers on the screen, but what is the true story behind the Halloween horror movie franchise?
Hey People, Can We Stop Doing This At Concerts Please?
You know that feeling when you go to a concert and you're giddy and excited? It's one of the best feelings ever but it seems like that feeling is being replaced with something else lately. For some background, I went to see my favorite artist of all time over the...
R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ Reissue Sparks Memories for Peter Buck
R.E.M. was still working to find their way when Chronic Town arrived in 1982. But the band was already thinking more pragmatically than many of their peers. As guitarist Peter Buck says in the liner notes to the 2022 reissue for the EP, they knew they didn't want to make a full-length studio project – even if they had the songs. R.E.M. was wary of releasing an album that nobody would hear. Instead, the focus was on building to that moment by creating a strong foundation for when the time felt right.
It’s Halloween Year-Round At This Minnesota Beetlejuice House
Someone is a big fan of the movie Beetlejuice, so much so that they have a black and white striped house, and now have a few extra decorations throughout the yard for Halloween. I absolutely love how some people go that extra mile this time of year, but the funny thing is apparently the house is painted like this year round. Can you imagine being their neighbor?
