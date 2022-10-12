ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Nightlife Spots in WNY

Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
BUFFALO, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale

If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest

Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
WEST FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Kitchen Club Opens to Lively Fanfare

The long-awaited opening of The Buffalo Kitchen Club has finally arrived. This past Saturday, Raelean McGee, her husband Shawn, and brother-in-law Stanley Booker, opened the doors to the establishment that is a culmination of their careers in the restaurant industry, and their love of “feel-good Buffalo food.”
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals

Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers

Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?

Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

