Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
WKBW-TV
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale
If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 14 - October 16
Sabres hockey is back, the Bills take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's playoff game and there are several other family-friendly events taking place.
Video of John Candy in Buffalo Resurfaces on Social Media [WATCH]
If you ask my dad which decade of movies was the golden era, and he's going to tell you without hesitation, "the 1980s." The '80s had a ton of all-time movies and many consider that era the best for comedies. From the late '70s to the early '990s, you had...
William's Legacy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
buffalorising.com
The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest
Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Kitchen Club Opens to Lively Fanfare
The long-awaited opening of The Buffalo Kitchen Club has finally arrived. This past Saturday, Raelean McGee, her husband Shawn, and brother-in-law Stanley Booker, opened the doors to the establishment that is a culmination of their careers in the restaurant industry, and their love of “feel-good Buffalo food.”
Highest Interest Rate For Your Savings Account in Buffalo, New York
How often do you really think about moving banks? Are you putting your money at the BEST bank? How do you know? Here is a list of all of the banks around Western New York and what each one pays you in interest:. Citizens Bank 2.35%. Five Star Bank 0.31%
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals
Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers
Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
The Buffalo News Brought This Back, People Were MAD
I don't even read the physical The Buffalo Newspaper and I would be mad, too. You can't just change things like that and expect people to just 'go with the flow'. Luckily, they listened to their subscribers and are bringing them back!. The Buffalo News recently took out 3 of...
wnypapers.com
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
