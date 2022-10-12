Read full article on original website
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
Medical News Today
What is Castleman disease?
Castleman disease is a condition that involves noncancerous enlargement of lymph node tissue. The more common type, unicentric, often does not produce symptoms. In contrast, multicentric, the less common type, may cause various symptoms. While Castleman disease is not technically cancer, people with it may sometimes develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Treatment...
Medical News Today
All about blepharoplasty procedures and results
Blepharoplasty is a type of eyelid surgery that removes sagging skin around the eyes. The surgery can be cosmetic, or a person may need it to improve vision. Both upper and lower eyelids can have blepharoplasty, and surgeons may combine it with other facial cosmetic procedures. During a blepharoplasty, a...
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
Healthline
How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer
A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart imaging tests
Heart imaging tests provide a picture of the heart, blood vessels, and surrounding tissue to help diagnose and monitor conditions that affect this organ. A doctor can use the images from these tests to help diagnose heart conditions. They may also use it to monitor existing conditions and determine the effectiveness of treatments.
Medical News Today
What to know about a mass on the kidney
Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
Medical News Today
What is a tilt table test, and how does it work?
Tilt table tests help doctors find possible causes of repeated fainting. During this test, a person lies on a tiltable table. Doctors fasten them to the table before tilting it upright. Doctors may acquire information about the fainting episodes by monitoring the person in this upright position. This article details...
Medical News Today
Ketamine may ease depression in as little as 4 hours by updating negative thoughts
Depression is a mood disorder that affects many people and it can impact people’s beliefs and how they respond to information. Ketamine is a drug that is typically used as an anesthetic that is also used recreationally, however, its use as a treatment for depression is not fully understood.
Medical News Today
All about synovial sarcoma, its symptoms, and more
Synovial sarcoma is a form of soft tissue cancer. It often develops around the joints and can be difficult to diagnose. This condition can spread to other body parts, most notably the lungs. Because synovial sarcoma is so rare, scientists still have much to learn about it. This article discusses...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
When Is Back Surgery The Best Solution?
Back pain is a common complaint in many people, and is usually easily resolved. Learn more about when severe back pain means that surgery is the best solution.
Medical News Today
What to know about hamstring tendonitis
Tendonitis, or tendinitis, happens when a tendon either swells or sustains tiny tears. Tendonitis usually develops over time. For some people, however, it is a sudden injury. It is possible for tendonitis to get better with home treatment and gentle exercise, especially when people begin treatment early. Hamstring tendonitis is...
Medical News Today
Brain surgery: What to expect
Brain surgery refers to any operation on the brain. It is almost always a major surgery due to the brain’s delicate and highly complex structure. There are several types of brain surgery. Recovery depends on the type of brain surgery, but it may be a slow process. Craniotomy is...
News-Medical.net
Changes in the skin microbiome may contribute to development of GVHD after stem cell transplant
Organ damage occurs in up to 70 percent of patients in the first few months following stem cell transplant. The precise reasons for this potentially life-threatening reaction have long been the subject of scientific research. Researchers led by Georg Stary from the Department of Dermatology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital in collaboration with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases have recently identified bacterial proliferation on the skin as a factor associated with the occurrence of the complication. The findings recently published in the medical journal "Leukemia" contribute to the research and development of new therapeutic approaches.
Medical News Today
Can you take Paxlovid and heart disease medications at the same time?
COVID-19 can be especially dangerous for people with cardiovascular concerns. As a result, such patients are more likely to be prescribed Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Paxlovid can, however, negatively interact with a number of medications prescribed for heart disease. A new study reviews what is known about such interactions...
Medical News Today
Researchers find toxic particles in lungs, brains, and liver of unborn babies
Previous research shows that exposure to certain environmental hazards, such as secondhand smoke, lead, pesticides, and air pollution, can impact the health of an unborn baby. University researchers have discovered air pollution particles in the lungs, liver, and brain of fetuses in the womb. The scientists believe that the particles...
Medical News Today
Common norovirus infection may be a trigger for Crohn's disease
Researchers investigated the effects of norovirus on mouse models of Crohn’s disease. They found that norovirus disables the secretion of a protein that protects against Crohn’s disease. They concluded that should their findings translate over to humans, researchers may be able to develop new therapeutics for Crohn’s disease....
Medical News Today
What to know about Wallenberg syndrome
Wallenberg syndrome refers to a condition that may affect the nervous system. It typically results from a stroke in the brain stem and can impair a person’s coordination, causing rapid involuntary eye movement and difficulty swallowing. Doctors also refer to Wallenberg syndrome as lateral medullary syndrome, posterior inferior cerebellar...
