Read full article on original website
Related
The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver
Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet & studio
Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment. With a 13-inch PixelSense display, its edge-to-edge screen has up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones. With a custom G6 chip, it response to your tactile signals—and digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper. Finally, choose from 2 processors: 12th Gen Intel Core on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway supplies 100 watts of pooled power for PoE systems
Give your home the internet power it deserves with the Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway. This gateway’s 10 Ethernet ports include two 10 GbE ports and eight 2.5 GbE ports. In fact, both of the 10 GbE ports support wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps upload and download. Plus, the other 8 PoE-capable 2.5 GbE ports then eliminate or minimize the need for a third-party PoE/switch. Additionally, it includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for PoE systems. This power supply provides 100 watts of pooled power for PoE/PoE-enabled devices up to 802.3bt class 5. This includes multiple eero PoE 6 access points. Set it up in minutes once you have the PoE infrastructure and access points installed. Then, simply follow the guidance on the eero app to complete the setup and manage your network.
Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone provides professional-quality audio production
Upgrade the way you record podcasts or broadcast when you have the Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone. Delivering incredible sound, it provides true-to-life professional audio without the annoying background noise. Moreover, with a cardioid polar pattern, it hears you even if you happen to speak a bit off the axis. Plus, it works with any XLR audio interface as well. You don’t need a booster—simply speak into the dynamic mic whether it’s on a stand or on a mount. Designed for content creators, it has a frequency range that doesn’t create any coloration with your vocals. Additionally, it naturally shapes your voice as you move closer and further away. With acoustically engineered nylon fiber between 2 layers of foam, its internal pop shield reduces plosive breath sounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac is made with Tactile Quiet keys
Take your typing experience one step further on your Apple computer with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. This keyboard is seamlessly compatible with non-Windows setups and is available in two amazing colors. These would be the Space Gray and Pale Gray option. Additionally, you can also customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. One of the key features of this keyboard is the Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. These make the typing experience quieter and more reliable. Another feature worth exploring is Smart Backlighting. This will allow you to stay in the flow in any light conditions. For multitaskers, you can connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch. Even while you work, you can still charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable.
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series has a rugged and protective design
Give your phone a luxurious and comfortable cover with the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll suit your new phone just right. With a modern look, it elevates your style as well as offers impressive protection. In fact, it boasts 10-foot drop protection. Made of full-grain and sustainably sourced leather, this case patinas over time to have a truly unique look. Additionally, it has 2 different lanyard attachment points depending on how you prefer to carry your phone. Furthermore, it has wireless charging compatibility as well as MagSafe compatibility. Choose from black, brown, English tan, and natural color options to go with your style.
Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point has a ceiling- or wall-mountable design
Elevate your Wi-Fi 6 experience at home with the Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point. This is a ceiling- and wall-mountable Wi-Fi 6 access point that supports wireless speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. Additionally, the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (with 160 MHz channel support) offer enough Wi-Fi bandwidth for 100+ connected devices. The device also uses Power over Ethernet cables. As a result, the eero PoE 6 doesn’t need a separate power supply. In fact, you can easily attach it to a ceiling or wall to maximize Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. Thanks to the speed, it can also reduce network congestion when compared to prior WiFi standards. In 3 simple steps, you can make this Wi-Fi 6 access point improve your indoor Wi-Fi connection.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse integrates into your Apple ecosystem
Add a useful device to your Apple setup: the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse. Designed specifically for Apple devices, it’s a redesigned iconic mouse from the brand. Great for advanced professionals, it comes in Space Gray and Pale Gray to blend into your workspace. With performance and comfort at the forefront of its design, it also has a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel. So you can quickly get through your workflow at a speed of 1,000 lines per second. Plus, you can set the DPI anywhere between 1,000 and 8,000 depending on what kind of work you’re getting done. Pair it with multiple high-resolution monitors and enjoy the Quiet Clicks. It quickly recharges using the USB-C to USB-C cable, and it also tracks on glass.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022 speaker is designed for children & has parental controls
Add a fun device to your child’s room: the Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022 speaker. With a design that speaks to children—and looks like either a dragon or an owl—it also has integrated parental controls. As the parent, you can set daily time limits and review activity from the Parent Dashboard. And you can rest assured that Alexa provides child-friendly responses and filters explicit songs. Plus, it does what a speaker should by providing clear and rich audio whether your child listens to music or a bedtime story. In fact, children can ask Alexa to play songs, read books, help with their homework, and more. They’ll even get access to a full year of Amazon Kids+, for kids aged 3–12, to enjoy books, games, and educational features. Additionally, children can set their own alarms, turn off connected smart lights, and call friends and family who parents approve of.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera boasts 2,600 lumens of brightness and HD live view
Guard your home with light, sirens, audio, and more when you have the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This smart security camera boasts floodlights with 2,600 lumens of bright LED lighting. So you’re sure to see what’s going on outside. Plus, it has color night vision as well as 5000°K color temperature LEDs. Moreover, with 1080p HD live view, it lets you hear, see, and speak to people—or pets—using the Blink app. Not only that, but you’ll also love the super-clear 2-way audio feature. With enhanced motion detection, it alerts you thanks to its dual-zone and customizable detecting ability. Additionally, it has a 105 dB built-in siren that sounds whenever you want it to. Compatible with Alexa, it lets you use live view, arm and disarm the device, and more with your voice.
Android Headlines
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker creates an incredibly fine grind
Enjoy incredible coffee on the go when you have the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker. You deserve a great cup of Joe whether you’re on a camping trip or at home on a regular morning. This gadget provides you with an ultra-fine grind that results in seriously creamy shots. With a super compact design, this portable espresso machine consists of a wide commercial coffee basket as well. With extraction capabilities at the same level as a lever espresso machine, it creates rich drinks. Additionally, it has a naked portafilter, so the espresso comes out of a standard 52 mm 18 grams stainless steel filter basket as it brews. You don’t need any battery or electricity, just your own hands!
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0