ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules.

Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said, in all, similar citizenship revocation proceedings have been set in motion for 60 investors and 159 of their dependents over the past year, with six individuals already having their travel documents annulled.

The Cypriot government is trying to rectify flaws, loopholes and oversights during the program’s 13-year run that came to a head in 2020 when an undercover TV report allegedly showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming that they could skirt the rules to grant citizenship to a fictitious Chinese investor supposedly convicted of fraud in his country.

The TV report touched off widespread anger domestically and tarnished the country’s reputation among other European Union nations, prompting the government to scrap it.

The program had generated more than 9 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for the country that was reeling from a 2013 financial crisis that brought it to the verge of bankruptcy and led its second-largest bank to shut down.

The program proved particularly attractive to foreign investors because obtaining an EU passport allowed them access to the 27-member bloc. Hundreds of passports were issued to wealthy Russians.

But an independent commission charged with investigating the program found that it operated “with blanks and omissions, without a legal framework and almost without a regulatory framework.””

The four-member commission said over half of a total 6,779 passports may have been issued unlawfully to investors’ dependents or top company executives because there were no such laws governing that, while a third of the remainder were granted to investors who failed to meet all the criteria.

The commission recommended citizenship revocation in 85 cases in which the applicants may have committed criminal or other offenses to secure a passport.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cyprus#Passport#Nicosia#Cypriot#Chinese#Eu
CBS News

21 dead and dozens missing after 2 migrant ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic rescues on steep cliffs

Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing. The boats went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort, as residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

At least 18 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean after Greek coastguard launched desperate rescue mission after two sailboats slammed into rocks amid storm

At least 18 migrants have died in the Mediterranean Sea after Greek coastguard launched a desperate search when two sailboats clammed into rocks during a storm. Eighteen victims, nearly all of them women, drowned and a further 30 migrants are still missing after gale force winds of up to 45mph caused havoc off the island of Lesbos late last night.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens

Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
TRAVEL
howafrica.com

Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy

On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
POLITICS
WDBO

China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue...
CHINA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy