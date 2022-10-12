Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet & studio
Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment. With a 13-inch PixelSense display, its edge-to-edge screen has up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones. With a custom G6 chip, it response to your tactile signals—and digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper. Finally, choose from 2 processors: 12th Gen Intel Core on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway supplies 100 watts of pooled power for PoE systems
Give your home the internet power it deserves with the Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway. This gateway’s 10 Ethernet ports include two 10 GbE ports and eight 2.5 GbE ports. In fact, both of the 10 GbE ports support wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps upload and download. Plus, the other 8 PoE-capable 2.5 GbE ports then eliminate or minimize the need for a third-party PoE/switch. Additionally, it includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for PoE systems. This power supply provides 100 watts of pooled power for PoE/PoE-enabled devices up to 802.3bt class 5. This includes multiple eero PoE 6 access points. Set it up in minutes once you have the PoE infrastructure and access points installed. Then, simply follow the guidance on the eero app to complete the setup and manage your network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger monitors its temperature more than 3 million times per day
Carry a 30W output iPhone charger with a super compact design: the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger. This charger measure only 1.12 inches thick and can charge all of your mobile devices, including the MacBook Air. Additionally, the charger comes with ActiveShield 2.0. This technology safeguards your devices by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day. It’s a compact, narrow deice available in 5 bright colors. Carrying it around won’t be difficult thanks to the pocket-friendly design. In fact, the fast-charging capacity together with ActiveShield 2.0 makes this charger a must-have for iPhone users. In fact, it’s about 70% smaller than standard 30W chargers. Overall, you can use this iPhone charger conveniently in your day-to-day life.
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series has a rugged and protective design
Give your phone a luxurious and comfortable cover with the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll suit your new phone just right. With a modern look, it elevates your style as well as offers impressive protection. In fact, it boasts 10-foot drop protection. Made of full-grain and sustainably sourced leather, this case patinas over time to have a truly unique look. Additionally, it has 2 different lanyard attachment points depending on how you prefer to carry your phone. Furthermore, it has wireless charging compatibility as well as MagSafe compatibility. Choose from black, brown, English tan, and natural color options to go with your style.
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point has a ceiling- or wall-mountable design
Elevate your Wi-Fi 6 experience at home with the Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point. This is a ceiling- and wall-mountable Wi-Fi 6 access point that supports wireless speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. Additionally, the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (with 160 MHz channel support) offer enough Wi-Fi bandwidth for 100+ connected devices. The device also uses Power over Ethernet cables. As a result, the eero PoE 6 doesn’t need a separate power supply. In fact, you can easily attach it to a ceiling or wall to maximize Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. Thanks to the speed, it can also reduce network congestion when compared to prior WiFi standards. In 3 simple steps, you can make this Wi-Fi 6 access point improve your indoor Wi-Fi connection.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & mobile
Game on your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile device, or PC with the Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset. Using Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, it gives you dual connectivity. That means you can use it to join a streaming platform along with plugging into your PC or console. Moreover, with Enhanced Sound Perception, this device tunes its audio to your unique hearing. And it has 50 mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range and sound detailed enough no matter the content. With a Clear Voice Smart Mic, it ensures you can keep in touch with all players in a game. In fact, this microphone uses AI to isolate your voice when you speak, eliminating background noise. Finally, it boasts 24 hours of battery life along with rapid charging.
iPad Pro 2022 rumored release date, price, specs, design and more
Apple should be releasing a new iPad Pro in 2022. Here’s everything we know so far, plus what we’re hoping to see.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022 speaker is designed for children & has parental controls
Add a fun device to your child’s room: the Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022 speaker. With a design that speaks to children—and looks like either a dragon or an owl—it also has integrated parental controls. As the parent, you can set daily time limits and review activity from the Parent Dashboard. And you can rest assured that Alexa provides child-friendly responses and filters explicit songs. Plus, it does what a speaker should by providing clear and rich audio whether your child listens to music or a bedtime story. In fact, children can ask Alexa to play songs, read books, help with their homework, and more. They’ll even get access to a full year of Amazon Kids+, for kids aged 3–12, to enjoy books, games, and educational features. Additionally, children can set their own alarms, turn off connected smart lights, and call friends and family who parents approve of.
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera boasts 2,600 lumens of brightness and HD live view
Guard your home with light, sirens, audio, and more when you have the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This smart security camera boasts floodlights with 2,600 lumens of bright LED lighting. So you’re sure to see what’s going on outside. Plus, it has color night vision as well as 5000°K color temperature LEDs. Moreover, with 1080p HD live view, it lets you hear, see, and speak to people—or pets—using the Blink app. Not only that, but you’ll also love the super-clear 2-way audio feature. With enhanced motion detection, it alerts you thanks to its dual-zone and customizable detecting ability. Additionally, it has a 105 dB built-in siren that sounds whenever you want it to. Compatible with Alexa, it lets you use live view, arm and disarm the device, and more with your voice.
hardgraft Good Old-Fashioned iPhone 14 Pro Case gives your smartphone a sleek holder
Carry your smartphone in style with the hardgraft Good Old-Fashioned iPhone 14 Pro Case. With a horizontal design, it almost looks like a wallet. This sleek case has a flap closure, appearing like a clutch. It leaves all your iPhone’s ports accessible on the sides, making it a great piece to add to your everyday carry setup. In fact, the snap pushbutton will not touch your phone, keeping it safe. With a classic design, it comes in vegan and leather options. Both come made in Italy, and the vegan leather alternative consists of renewable plant-based biomass. It biodegrades over your lifetime, reducing the use of natural resources. Additionally, it has embossing with the Italian Saffiano cross-hatch. Then, the leather option offers a hardgraft classic look.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0