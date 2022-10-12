Read full article on original website
9 Ways to Fix Wi-Fi Networks Not Showing Up on Windows 11
Few things are more annoying than a Windows 11 computer that fails to detect nearby Wi-Fi networks. Unfortunately, this is a common issue, and there are a lot of variables that influence this behavior. If you can't figure out what's causing the problem, work your way through the troubleshooting tips...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet & studio
Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment. With a 13-inch PixelSense display, its edge-to-edge screen has up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones. With a custom G6 chip, it response to your tactile signals—and digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper. Finally, choose from 2 processors: 12th Gen Intel Core on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G.
Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'
Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
DJI Transmission integrated solution includes control, recording, a receiver & a monitor
Get one integrated solution that does it all with the DJI Transmission. With this gadget, you’ll get not only a video receiver and a monitor but also a controller and a recorder. Designed for native integration with the Ronin series, it also works with Master Wheels. Providing long-distance HD live feed transmission, it uses O3 Pro video technology. So you can enjoy a 20,000-foot on-ground transmission range at up to 1080p and 60 fps with a maximum bitrate of 40 Mbps. Plus, its live audio monitoring is at 16 bits and 48 kHz. So, even large sets get incredible audio and video monitoring. Additionally, its end-to-end ultra-low latency design is thanks to the fact that the transmitter and receiver use the same chip as the Ronin 4D. Finally, it has up to 23 channel options for compliance and interference-free transmissions on professional crews.
Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone provides professional-quality audio production
Upgrade the way you record podcasts or broadcast when you have the Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone. Delivering incredible sound, it provides true-to-life professional audio without the annoying background noise. Moreover, with a cardioid polar pattern, it hears you even if you happen to speak a bit off the axis. Plus, it works with any XLR audio interface as well. You don’t need a booster—simply speak into the dynamic mic whether it’s on a stand or on a mount. Designed for content creators, it has a frequency range that doesn’t create any coloration with your vocals. Additionally, it naturally shapes your voice as you move closer and further away. With acoustically engineered nylon fiber between 2 layers of foam, its internal pop shield reduces plosive breath sounds.
Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset has expert tuning for rich sound
Enjoy Skullcandy Supreme Sound with the Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset. This headset has all-day comfort and an advanced microphone. Additionally, the multi-platform connectivity makes this headset perfect for gaming across devices. Thanks to the 50 mm dynamic drivers, this headset will deliver a super-wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound. In fact, it also comes with a bi-directional mic for focused voice pickup and premium audio technology. This will help your team to hear everything with absolute clarity. It’s also built with lightweight materials that are tough enough to stand up to years of play. The plush memory foam ear cushions conform to the shape of your head. Listen to the world around you without a distraction or pause in the action.
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series has a rugged and protective design
Give your phone a luxurious and comfortable cover with the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll suit your new phone just right. With a modern look, it elevates your style as well as offers impressive protection. In fact, it boasts 10-foot drop protection. Made of full-grain and sustainably sourced leather, this case patinas over time to have a truly unique look. Additionally, it has 2 different lanyard attachment points depending on how you prefer to carry your phone. Furthermore, it has wireless charging compatibility as well as MagSafe compatibility. Choose from black, brown, English tan, and natural color options to go with your style.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac is made with Tactile Quiet keys
Take your typing experience one step further on your Apple computer with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. This keyboard is seamlessly compatible with non-Windows setups and is available in two amazing colors. These would be the Space Gray and Pale Gray option. Additionally, you can also customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. One of the key features of this keyboard is the Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. These make the typing experience quieter and more reliable. Another feature worth exploring is Smart Backlighting. This will allow you to stay in the flow in any light conditions. For multitaskers, you can connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch. Even while you work, you can still charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable.
Sony FX30 digital cinema camera has a compact design for easy & efficient filmmaking
Take your cinematography skills to a whole new level with the Sony FX30 digital cinema camera. It comes with FX30’s back-illuminated Exmor R APS-C CMOS sensor. Additionally, it also captures memorable Super 35mm imagery with outstanding resolution and shallow depth of field. In fact, the S-Cinetone picture profile provides cinematic-looking color, skin tones, and other visual aspects straight out of the camera. You can also shoot with an S-Log gamma curve. Cine EI offers wide latitude and the highest possible image quality, while Cine EI Quick simplifies setup by automatically selecting the camera’s base ISO. Expand your storytelling options with the 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second with autofocus. Finally, the compact and lightweight design makes this cinema camera super convenient for outdoor use.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger monitors its temperature more than 3 million times per day
Carry a 30W output iPhone charger with a super compact design: the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger. This charger measure only 1.12 inches thick and can charge all of your mobile devices, including the MacBook Air. Additionally, the charger comes with ActiveShield 2.0. This technology safeguards your devices by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day. It’s a compact, narrow deice available in 5 bright colors. Carrying it around won’t be difficult thanks to the pocket-friendly design. In fact, the fast-charging capacity together with ActiveShield 2.0 makes this charger a must-have for iPhone users. In fact, it’s about 70% smaller than standard 30W chargers. Overall, you can use this iPhone charger conveniently in your day-to-day life.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & mobile
Game on your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile device, or PC with the Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset. Using Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, it gives you dual connectivity. That means you can use it to join a streaming platform along with plugging into your PC or console. Moreover, with Enhanced Sound Perception, this device tunes its audio to your unique hearing. And it has 50 mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range and sound detailed enough no matter the content. With a Clear Voice Smart Mic, it ensures you can keep in touch with all players in a game. In fact, this microphone uses AI to isolate your voice when you speak, eliminating background noise. Finally, it boasts 24 hours of battery life along with rapid charging.
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter offers 1080p HDR quality
Turn any television into a Google TV when you have the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter. Previously available in only a 4K model, it now comes in an HD option that lets you watch shows and movies in up to 1080p HDR quality. With this gadget, you can choose from more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes. Not only that, but you can also watch live television. And, using information based what you subscribe to and watch, it’ll even give you personalized recommendations. Use voice control to ask Google to search for content across apps and services, too! It showcases your favorites on the home screen, and you can add items to your watchlist directly from your Google search. Furthermore, you can set up kids profiles as well as play music, Stadia games, and videos on YouTube.
Bellroy ECOPAK high-performance bag series includes both a sling and a pouch option
Outfit yourself with great gear when you have the Bellroy ECOPAK high-performance bag series. The collection includes the City Pouch and the Venture Sling 6L. Both use ECOPAK 100%-recycled composite fabric from Challenge Sailcloth, which is a high-performance material. The City Pouch, for example, has a design that easily accompanies you on any adventure. It has water-resistant zippers, durable ripstop fabric, and an adjustable elasticated strap. Additionally, it has shrink-wrapped cord zip pulls as well as a front zip compartment. Then, there’s the Venture Sling 6L, which has a zipper that opens from each end, giving you ultra-wide and unobstructed access. Additionally, its expandable gusset self-compresses, and its main compartment has a raised sunglasses pouch. Overall, these bags join you on any jaunt or trip.
Corsair K100 AIR ultra-thin gaming keyboard has a low-profile design & fast connectivity
Take your typing efficiency one step further with the Corsair K100 AIR ultra-thin gaming keyboard. Together with a low-profile design and fast connectivity, this gaming keyboard boasts ultra low profile keyswitches and hyper-fast wireless connectivity. Additionally, you can create faster workflows and boost your productivity the four macro keys. You can also play up to 20 RGB lighting layers wirelessly. In fact, the Corsair iCUE software will make your entire setup even more immersive. The 11mm slim profile design makes the gaming keyboard even shorter than a laptop. The sleek aluminum frame not just looks great but also makes this keyboard blend perfectly with your gaming setup. Switch between five devices as easily as can be, thanks to the SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth technology.
