MMA Junkie Radio #3301: Guest Marlon Moraes, UFC preview, Alistair Overeem, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 3 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,301, the guys welcome in guest Marlon Moraes to discuss his recent free agent signing with the PFL. In addition, they look ahead to Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 212 card, discuss Alistair Overeem’s Glory Kickboxing win, break down Islam Makhachev vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov and more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

John Hathaway dominates Andre Ricardo in long-awaited comeback fight at Oktagon 36

For a guy who hadn’t competed in an MMA fight since Barack Obama was President of the United States, John Hathaway looked like he didn’t miss a beat. Making his return to the cage after an eight-year absence, the former UFC standout put on a classic Hathaway performance, using his grappling, mat control and ground-and-pound to cruise to a unanimous decision over Andre Ricardo on Saturday at Oktagon 36 in Frankfurt, Germany.
UFC
Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme

The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
WWE
The Independent

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall LIVE: Latest updates, undercard results and build-up tonight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall top the bill on a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London. An undisputed middleweight world champion will be crowned with a rivalry settled in the ring after a bitter war of words in the build-up.“This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one. I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going...
COMBAT SPORTS
