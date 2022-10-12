ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev more skilled, should 'roll over' Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to dominate Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) meets Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.

In Makhachev’s corner will be his mentor, Nurmagomedov, who declared him as a future champion immediately after he retired undefeated and vacated his lightweight title in October 2020. Oliveira has finished Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in three previous title fights, but Nurmagomedov thinks Makhachev is in his prime and the better fighter overall.

“I think Islam is more skilled than Oliveira,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview with UFC Russia. “Secondly, his experience as an amateur fighter. Also, he’s at his peak. Islam is at his peak. Islam isn’t 23, 26 or 27. He’s 30. A week after the fight, he’ll be 31. It’s the best time for any athlete. It’s a time when your mental and physical state should be in synergy. Sometimes your mental state is high, but your physical state is going down.

“Or when you’re 27 and at your physical peak, but mentally you’re not there yet, because you’re just 27, not 31. And Islam is at his peak. I think Islam is better overall. Of course, there are some potential dangers that we’re working on where Islam needs to be careful. Other than that, Islam should roll over him.”

Despite Oliveira’s dominance and championship experience over Makhachev, the betting odds aren’t in his favor. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Oliveira is a +140 underdog, whereas Makhachev is a -180 betting favorite.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

