KSA finished 2nd in the WBL (2nd time ever) with a 4-1 win over OG! With the win the Cats finished 7-1-1 in WBL play and are now 12-3-1 overall. Playing into a driving wind and rain kenton capitalized 3 minutes into the the contest when Colby Quay slotted a cross for Connor Defibaugh to put the cats up 1-0. The game stayed that way until 8 minutes left I. Half when Parker Rarey slotted Defibaugh for his 2’d goal. The game stars 2-0 into half time. In the 2nd half Ethan Yoder fed Defibaugh who completed his hat trick 7 minutes into the 2nd half. About 10 minutes later marlon Lopez found Ethan Uoder 20 yards from goal and he hit a laser for a 4-0 lead. OG scored with 1:20 left in the game for the final 4-1 margin. Kenton outshot OG 10-2 in the contest and also had 5 corners in the game. MJ Coulson recorded 1 save in goal.

OTTAWA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO