Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
Phone Arena
Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?
Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone. Well, excluding smartphone...
Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'
Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
The best tablets in 2022
Here's our guide to the best tablets around, from the iPad to the Fire tablets to Microsoft Surfaces.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway supplies 100 watts of pooled power for PoE systems
Give your home the internet power it deserves with the Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway. This gateway’s 10 Ethernet ports include two 10 GbE ports and eight 2.5 GbE ports. In fact, both of the 10 GbE ports support wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps upload and download. Plus, the other 8 PoE-capable 2.5 GbE ports then eliminate or minimize the need for a third-party PoE/switch. Additionally, it includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for PoE systems. This power supply provides 100 watts of pooled power for PoE/PoE-enabled devices up to 802.3bt class 5. This includes multiple eero PoE 6 access points. Set it up in minutes once you have the PoE infrastructure and access points installed. Then, simply follow the guidance on the eero app to complete the setup and manage your network.
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series has a rugged and protective design
Give your phone a luxurious and comfortable cover with the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll suit your new phone just right. With a modern look, it elevates your style as well as offers impressive protection. In fact, it boasts 10-foot drop protection. Made of full-grain and sustainably sourced leather, this case patinas over time to have a truly unique look. Additionally, it has 2 different lanyard attachment points depending on how you prefer to carry your phone. Furthermore, it has wireless charging compatibility as well as MagSafe compatibility. Choose from black, brown, English tan, and natural color options to go with your style.
hardgraft iPhone 14 Pro fold wallet case has 2 quick-access slots for your most-used cards
Make your iPhone 14 case double as a cardholder with the hardgraft iPhone 14 Pro fold wallet case. This classic leather design comes with extra space to hold up to 8 cards. It also includes 2 quick-access slots for cards you need all the time. Additionally, the beautiful rich vegetable-tanned leather backed with microfiber makes it timeless. There’s also the felted wool interior that snugly fits your iPhone 14. It keeps it safe and secure from everyday wear and tear. With sustainable and timeless leather designs, hardgraft creates iPhone accessories that are sophisticated for everyday use. This wallet case is no exception. With this by your side, you can easily carry your iPhone 14 along with your most used cards comfortably on the go.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger monitors its temperature more than 3 million times per day
Carry a 30W output iPhone charger with a super compact design: the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger. This charger measure only 1.12 inches thick and can charge all of your mobile devices, including the MacBook Air. Additionally, the charger comes with ActiveShield 2.0. This technology safeguards your devices by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day. It’s a compact, narrow deice available in 5 bright colors. Carrying it around won’t be difficult thanks to the pocket-friendly design. In fact, the fast-charging capacity together with ActiveShield 2.0 makes this charger a must-have for iPhone users. In fact, it’s about 70% smaller than standard 30W chargers. Overall, you can use this iPhone charger conveniently in your day-to-day life.
Sony FX30 digital cinema camera has a compact design for easy & efficient filmmaking
Take your cinematography skills to a whole new level with the Sony FX30 digital cinema camera. It comes with FX30’s back-illuminated Exmor R APS-C CMOS sensor. Additionally, it also captures memorable Super 35mm imagery with outstanding resolution and shallow depth of field. In fact, the S-Cinetone picture profile provides cinematic-looking color, skin tones, and other visual aspects straight out of the camera. You can also shoot with an S-Log gamma curve. Cine EI offers wide latitude and the highest possible image quality, while Cine EI Quick simplifies setup by automatically selecting the camera’s base ISO. Expand your storytelling options with the 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second with autofocus. Finally, the compact and lightweight design makes this cinema camera super convenient for outdoor use.
Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point has a ceiling- or wall-mountable design
Elevate your Wi-Fi 6 experience at home with the Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point. This is a ceiling- and wall-mountable Wi-Fi 6 access point that supports wireless speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. Additionally, the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (with 160 MHz channel support) offer enough Wi-Fi bandwidth for 100+ connected devices. The device also uses Power over Ethernet cables. As a result, the eero PoE 6 doesn’t need a separate power supply. In fact, you can easily attach it to a ceiling or wall to maximize Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. Thanks to the speed, it can also reduce network congestion when compared to prior WiFi standards. In 3 simple steps, you can make this Wi-Fi 6 access point improve your indoor Wi-Fi connection.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & mobile
Game on your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile device, or PC with the Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset. Using Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, it gives you dual connectivity. That means you can use it to join a streaming platform along with plugging into your PC or console. Moreover, with Enhanced Sound Perception, this device tunes its audio to your unique hearing. And it has 50 mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range and sound detailed enough no matter the content. With a Clear Voice Smart Mic, it ensures you can keep in touch with all players in a game. In fact, this microphone uses AI to isolate your voice when you speak, eliminating background noise. Finally, it boasts 24 hours of battery life along with rapid charging.
