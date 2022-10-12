Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project & 150 Media Stream Present Color In Motion An Activation and Installation￼￼

Read full article on original website
Shattered Globe Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of ‘STEW’
Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to launch its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of “STEW,” Zora Howard’s Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing through October 22 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.
Chicago women journalists examine their progress in non-traditional media
Have more media outlets opened up more opportunities?. Women make up about 50% of American journalists, but barriers remain to retention and promotion in newsrooms across the country. Conventional wisdom has it that women leave the industry to have children, but Kristin Gilger, a professor at Arizona State University’s Walter...
This weekend’s picks at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival
DIR. Mo McRae (directorial debut); United States. Director, co-writer, producer Mo McRae attending in person for these screening. Starring Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Shamier Anderson, Lex Scott Davis and Justin Hartley. Synopsis: “A Lot of Nothing” is a wildly entertaining and humorous exploration of what people today do in...
Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens the world premiere adaptation of ‘1919’
Now Through October 29, 2022, in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. “1919” will play through October 29, 2022 – the second-ever production in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater,1646 N. Halsted St., in honor of Helen Zell – the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
A peek at some of the upcoming 58th Chicago International Film Festival screenings
Festival offers a few, free neighborhood selections and in-person and virtual screenings. King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones: Black Perspectives, City and State Documentary, Women in Cinema. DIR. Harriet Marin Jones; France, U.S. GENRES Historical, Social Commentary. One of the most powerful Chicagoans of the 20th Century, Edward Jones built...
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
Chicago Philharmonic kicks off its 33rd Symphonic Season with a concert celebrating orchestral repertoire influenced by folk music
Centering on William Grant Still’s iconic “Afro-American Symphony,” the program also includes music by Chicago’s own Florence Price, Arturo Márquez, Heitor Villa-Lobos and a Chicago premiereby Chicago Philharmonic Composer in Residence Jonathan Bingham. The Chicago Philharmonic Society proudly opens its 33rd Season with William Grant...
CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Chicago Urban League to host Community Resource Fair on October 15
Get help with voter registration, driver’s license renewal, mental health concerns, vaccinations, financial literacy and much more. The Chicago Urban League is hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of a variety of services and resources, including:
chicagocrusader.com
Bronzeville leaders vow to continue Lucas’ legacy of advocacy
The past and future of ‘Black Metropolis’ was the focus of a Sept. 28 memorial service for the late Harold Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville” for his unwavering commitment to economic development and community control. The businessman and community activist died this year on August 9 at the age of 79.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
fox32chicago.com
Banana Republic on Chicago's Mag Mile plans to close
CHICAGO - Another major retailer is saying goodbye to Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Banana Republic plans to close its Michigan Avenue store. The lease expires sometime next year. Gap and Macy’s are some of the other big-name stores that have closed their doors on the Mag Mile. Crain's Chicago Business...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
Stay Café to Open on Chicago’s Near Northwest Side
Chef “Taco” Jesse Martinez has created a menu of American fare with a wide range of dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacking and dinner
Monthly direct payments of $500 available to thousands of Americans – but only for another week
MONTHLY direct payments of several hundreds of dollars are available to be grabbed – but you need to act swiftly. This will apply to eligible residents in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. Last week, officials kicked off a $42million Promise program, which will give 3,250 households $500 a...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Bernie Mac Foundation celebrates his 65th birthday
The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation on the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.
