Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Shops at Greenridge welcomes two new stores, one restaurant

The Shops at Greenridge, a shopping center on Woodruff Road in Greenville, is growing again. The retail center is adding two new stores and a restaurant:. Burlington held its grand opening on Oct. 14. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. The retail chain has a second location at 3128 N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Hendersonville, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Travel Guides#Spas Fitness#Nc Escape
Mountain Xpress

72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville

There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

American Sewing Corporation to add 12,000 square feet, new job openings

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Real signs of growth are happening at American Sewing Corporation in Sylva. The company is adding 12,000 square feet onto its facility for new equipment. American Sewing is in the final steps of getting a $60,000 building reuse grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
SYLVA, NC
nctripping.com

How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
FRANKLIN, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician

HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC

