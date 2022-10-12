Read full article on original website
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Golden State Warriors Waive 2 Players
On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon.
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons
Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
This Suns-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Aging is one of life’s most uncomfortable facts. NBA players don’t like aging either. We don’t want to get morbid here. Suffice it to say, we all know what comes at the end. All we can do is enjoy the time we have until then. After all,...
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
Suns C Deandre Ayton Left Out of Top-Ten Big Man Rankings
If Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton isn't playing like a top ten big man in the league, he sure is getting paid like one. Ayton has answered critics of his offseason saga with fairly impressive play in the limited minutes of preseason action he's seen. A clear shift in attitude also suggests he means business on the court after handling business away from it over the summer.
Suns Odds Vs Sacramento Kings
The final preseason game for the Phoenix Suns will be against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. While the Suns have found some significant strides during their last two games, the Kings could prove to be their final challenge. The Kings are predominantly composed of a young core that can play...
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP
Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
The Athletic Takes Over on Phoenix Suns' Season Win Total
A new season of NBA basketball is here, and the Phoenix Suns are again hoping to leave their mark on the regular season. It will be difficult for the team to repeat their 64-win performance from last season, but with largely the same roster in place, Phoenix knows exactly what they're capable of.
Suns Not Expected to Show Interest in Kemba Walker, per Report
Adding one more piece to the roster is a dream for many Phoenix Suns fans, and the perfect opportunity is about to arise. After missing out on players such as Dennis Schroder to add to their bench, The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting the Detroit Pistons are expected to waive guard Kemba Walker.
Memphis Grizzlies sign EJ Onu and Romeo Weems
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward Matthew Hurt and wing Sean McDermott. Onu (6-11, 240) appeared in 25 games (six starts)...
