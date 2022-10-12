ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBC Sports

Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
Yardbarker

Suns C Deandre Ayton Left Out of Top-Ten Big Man Rankings

If Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton isn't playing like a top ten big man in the league, he sure is getting paid like one. Ayton has answered critics of his offseason saga with fairly impressive play in the limited minutes of preseason action he's seen. A clear shift in attitude also suggests he means business on the court after handling business away from it over the summer.
Yardbarker

Suns Odds Vs Sacramento Kings

The final preseason game for the Phoenix Suns will be against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. While the Suns have found some significant strides during their last two games, the Kings could prove to be their final challenge. The Kings are predominantly composed of a young core that can play...
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP

Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
Yardbarker

The Athletic Takes Over on Phoenix Suns' Season Win Total

A new season of NBA basketball is here, and the Phoenix Suns are again hoping to leave their mark on the regular season. It will be difficult for the team to repeat their 64-win performance from last season, but with largely the same roster in place, Phoenix knows exactly what they're capable of.
Yardbarker

Suns Not Expected to Show Interest in Kemba Walker, per Report

Adding one more piece to the roster is a dream for many Phoenix Suns fans, and the perfect opportunity is about to arise. After missing out on players such as Dennis Schroder to add to their bench, The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting the Detroit Pistons are expected to waive guard Kemba Walker.
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies sign EJ Onu and Romeo Weems

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward Matthew Hurt and wing Sean McDermott. Onu (6-11, 240) appeared in 25 games (six starts)...
MEMPHIS, TN

