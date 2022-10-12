Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Kings in the South: Scott City routs Charleston to win first conference title since 2004
SCOTT CITY — The Scott City football team achieved a milestone no other Rams team has in 18 years. The Rams have won the SEMO South Conference championship. Behind another big night from junior quarterback Mark Panagos and a stout defense, the Rams rolled to a 49-14 win over Charleston on Thursday night at Scott City High School to win the SEMO South for the first time since 2004.
semoball.com
Sikeston sweeps NMCC for sixth-straight win
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Sikeston volleyball team continued its climb back to a .500 record with its sixth straight victory on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lady Bulldogs (13-15-2) won 3-1 at New Madrid County Central (9-17-2) with set scores of 25-17, 23-25, 25-9 and 25-17. “Our girls played...
semoball.com
Park Hills Central dominates Bearcats
DEXTER — The Park Hills Central Rebels showed the Dexter Bearcats why they are one of the top 10 schools in Class 3 Friday night. PHC dominated the Bearcats 42-13, playing a controlling game on offense, defense, and special teams for three quarters that spoiled senior night at Charles Bland Stadium.
semoball.com
Kelly wins third-straight district title
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Kelly Lady Hawks used a seven-run third inning en route to claiming their third-straight district title. Top-seeded Kelly fell behind upstart East Carter 1-0 in the top of the second of the Class 2, District 1 championship game Friday afternoon at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, but the battle-tested Lady Hawks didn’t waver.
semoball.com
Youthful Mules duo heading to state golf
Beginning Monday, sophomore Olivia Thetford and freshman Rhyan Waddell will make the trip to Columbia for their first-ever appearance at the Class 3 golf state tournament. The two Mules are heading to the Columbia County Club for two days of highly competitive golf and their paths to this level of play are similar on one hand and quite disparate on the other.
semoball.com
Hayti quickly overpowers Malden for second win of the season
Hayti took Friday night as a chance to go back to their roots, using explosive speed to power through for a 42-7 victory over Malden. “Our kids have been locked in and it we had one of our best weeks,” Hayti head coach Luke Rayfield said. “We’re still a young group and trying to find our identity, but we’re starting to emerge right now.”
semoball.com
State tennis: PB's Booker ends season at state
The tennis journey will continue for Poplar Bluff sophomore Kaitlyn Booker even if her current chapter has come to an honorable end. Booker, the first Lady Mule to advance to the state tennis tournament since 2003, traveled to Springfield’s Cooper Tennis Complex and made her appearance at the Class 2 tournament, dropping both matches to complete her season.
semoball.com
Despite injury, Sullivan has positive impact for Bulldogs
SIKESTON — There is nowhere Trace Sullivan would rather be than on the football field for Sikeston, unfortunately, the senior was forced to miss the entire season due to an injury suffered this past spring. However, that hasn’t stopped or deterred Sullivan from doing everything he can to have...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff to face state ranked Kennett
With two games left in the regular season, the Poplar Bluff football team hits the road Friday night to face the first of two ranked opponents to tune up for the postseason. “We’ve got to keep moving forward,” Mules coach David Sievers said. Having won three straight, Poplar...
semoball.com
Bootheel Championship twice as nice for Portageville volleyball
HAYTI, Mo. — The Portageville volleyball team captured the Bootheel Conference Tournament Championship for the second time in a row with a five-set win over Malden on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lady Bulldogs (17-10-1) defeated the Green Wave (11-17-1) with set scores of 25-13, 25-11, 20-25, 22-25, and 15-8.
semoball.com
Malden seeks breakthrough vs. athletic Hayti
The Malden Green Wave may have struggled through the first seven games of the football season, but make no mistake, head coach Jeff Bullock sees plenty of positives coming from his squad’s efforts. Now the hope is to find a first win and that may come Friday when the...
semoball.com
Bryant, Caruthersville run past East Prairie 41-26
EAST PRAIRIE — Caruthersville’s Sammy Bryant scored five touchdowns Friday night as the Tigers went on the road and downed East Prairie 41-26. Bryant, a freshman, rushed for 232 yards on 24 carries as Caruthersville snapped the Eagles’ two-game winning streak. East Prairie led 20-19 at halftime...
semoball.com
Sikeston and Scott County Central softball seasons end in district tournments
SIKESTON — The Sikeston and Scott County Central softball teams lost in the opening round of the postseason, ending each school’s fall softball season. Sixth-seeded Sikeston (8-17) fell 6-2 to third-seeded Perryville (13-11) in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 Quarterfinals at Lutheran South High School. The Lady...
semoball.com
Dons seek first win against Chaffee
Everyone knows by now the story of Doniphan football’s reboot after almost four decades away from the gridiron. With two regular season games left and at least one district playoff game to contest, the Dons are now not so much focused on how long it has been, but more about what can still be done now.
semoball.com
Sikeston snaps scoreless streak with 4-2 win over Festus
SIKESTON — The Sikeston boys soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Festus in its annual ‘Gold Out Game’ at the Sports Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Bulldogs (7-10) also broke a six-game streak where they hadn’t scored a goal in...
semoball.com
Explosive NMCC uses big plays in rout of Sikeston
SIKESTON — It’s not July, but there were plenty of fireworks in New Madrid County Central’s 48-0 win over Sikeston on Friday. The Eagles (7-1) continued to be explosive on offense and the defense forced four turnovers against the Bulldogs (1-7), including two interceptions by AJ Ruff.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (10/14/22)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a Mississippi County clash. 5-1 Gosnell makes the short trek to 5-1 Blytheville. You can watch the 4A-3 preview here. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News...
semoball.com
OFC: Greenville, Doniphan to battle for conference championship
A year ago, Greenville was on a run for an Ozark Foothills Championship on a bet that if they won, they would get to wear stirrups in the spring while Doniphan wasn't even on the diamond. This year, Greenville is looking to win their second OFC Championship in a row while wearing stirrups at Three Rivers College while Doniphan is looking to complete the underdog story.
semoball.com
SCAA VB: Next up for Advance? Another tough foe
PUXICO – It is clear by studying the 2022 volleyball schedule for Advance that veteran coach Erin Hoffman is more concerned with her team improving than she is racking up Ws. The Hornets have played 12 matches this season against teams with at least 18 wins, and Thursday’s semifinal...
New Madrid, October 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
