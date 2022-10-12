Read full article on original website
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Phys.org
Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
Phys.org
A kung-fu kick led researchers to the world's oldest complete fish fossils. Here's what they found
Some of the world's most significant fossil discoveries have come from China. These include amazing feathered dinosaurs, the earliest modern mammals, and some of the oldest-known animals on Earth. Today, four new papers published in Nature carry on this tradition by revealing the world's oldest well-preserved jawed fishes, dating between...
howafrica.com
Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago
When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
natureworldnews.com
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
What an ancient Maya city excavation taught scientists about the origins of reef fishes
Flutemouth emerged roughly 65 million years ago, in the shadow of the asteroid impact that killed the non-avian dinosaurs. Getty ImagesFossils pulled from the quarry of an ancient Maya city reveal the dawn of reef fishes.
Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica
As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change
Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.
Arizona Has Had A Shocking Number Of Dino Discoveries
Arizona landed on a list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries.
Phys.org
From coelacanths to crinoids: These nine 'living fossils' haven't changed in millions of years
We see evolution all around us, constantly, in every living thing. Yet in the deep oceans we find a number of "living fossils" reminiscent of creatures from prehistoric times. In his 1859 book On the Origin of Species, esteemed naturalist Charles Darwin coined the term "living fossil" to describe living organisms that appeared unchanged from their extinct fossil relatives. The term has since been used to describe long-enduring lineages, relict populations, groups with low diversity, and groups with DNA that has hardly changed in millions of years.
Our Homo sapiens ancestors shared the world with Neanderthals, Denisovans and other types of humans whose DNA lives on in our genes
When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we – meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens – were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
Ancient Hell Fish Killed by Dinosaur Asteroid Discovered in North Dakota
The sturgeon fossils, discovered at the Hell Creek Formation, were likely buried by a "huge tidal surge" from the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.
IFLScience
Scientists Are Racing To Record Indigenous Carvings On Australia's Ancient Boab Trees
Australia’s boab trees (Adansonia gregorii) are related to Africa’s baobabs that can live for 2,000 years. Boabs were a major source of food and shelter for the Indigenous people of the Tanami Desert, who engraved their bark with symbols resembling the famous rock art to the west. Despite the importance of these carvings to the culture, the trees are little-studied and threatened by climate change and old age.
Wildlife population drastically plummets in the last half century
The World Wildlife Fund is highly concerned where climate change is taking us. For years we’ve been warned about the dangers of the drastic effects that our fast-paced society can have on our planet, and humanity has ignored these warnings. And now this is at our doorstep: the wildlife population plummets in the last half century, and by a drastic amount.
Tree Hugger
Invertebrate Species Populations Have Dropped 69%, Finds WWF Report
“Today we face the double, interlinked emergencies of human induced climate change and the loss of biodiversity, threatening the well-being of current and future generations.”. So begins the executive summary of the Living Planet Report 2022. Released every two years by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the study examines global...
Science Focus
Genome-sequencing project may save one of the world’s last surviving species of giant tortoise
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Madagascar’s Aldabra giant tortoise is currently classified as vulnerable, meaning the species is at high risk of extinction in the wild. Fossil records show that giant tortoises were once commonly found scattered throughout Madagascar...
Boston Globe
Researchers reported a staggering decline in wildlife. Here’s how to understand it.
The latest assessment said populations of vertebrates had declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970. But what does that number mean?. It’s clear that wildlife is suffering mightily on our planet, but scientists don’t know exactly how much. A comprehensive figure is exceedingly hard to determine. Counting wild animals — on land and at sea, from gnats to whales — is no small feat. Most countries lack national monitoring systems.
Gizmodo
New Research Indicates Endangered Species Act Is Toothless
Next year, the Endangered Species Act will turn 50. But a team of researchers that analyzed the thousands of plants and animals protected by the act has found that a small fraction of those species actually recover. Since the legislation was passed in 1973, only 54 species have been delisted...
Climate change could drive shrinking animal populations even lower, study says
Our planet is in a tight spot right now. While endeavors in space exploration are going great with the launch of the James Webb space telescope, and plenty are looking towards NASA’s Artemis I launch, there is still plenty holding us down, and it isn’t just gravity. Concerns over shrinking global animal populations are growing, too, and it could get even worse, a new study says.
vincennespbs.org
WEDNESDAY AT 8PM: NATURE
Witness the great wildebeest migration in East Africa, the most impressive mass movement of land animals on Earth. Travel with two Maasai guides who expose today’s conflict between people and wildlife and share new ideas for co-existence.
