Bills vs Chiefs live stream is today: How to watch online, time and channel

The Bills vs Chiefs live stream is coming up today, and it doesn't get better than this. Two of the league's biggest names in Allen and Mahomes and two of the season's early MVP candidates are set to put their (4-1) squads to the test at Arrowhead in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Chiefs channel, start time

Th Bills vs Chiefs live stream airs today Sunday (Oct. 16).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It has become a marquee matchup in the NFL. Bills vs Chiefs, Allen vs Mahomes. Everywhere you look, there’s talent and a storyline. Even the head coaches have a history as Andy Reid again takes on his former assistant and defensive coordinator in Sean McDermott.

This game marks the sixth time Reid and McDermott have coached against one another. McDermott has the regular season edge 2-1, but Reid is 2-0 against McDermott in the playoffs, having twice ended promising Bills' seasons. Last season, the Chiefs bounced the Bills out of the playoffs in the divisional round with a 42-36 win in overtime. The year before that, it was Kansas City beating Buffalo, 38-24 in the AFC Championship game.

Now Allen leads his Bills unit into Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes. Like their head coaches, this is their sixth meeting including the playoffs. Both quarterbacks are right where most expected them to be before the season started. They have their teams in first place in their divisions while both are in the top five in passing yards, touchdowns, and passer rating. Mahomes leads the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns, to Allen’s 14.

The Chiefs are coming off a crazy 30-29 come-from-behind win over the Raiders on Monday night. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce as K.C. rallied from 20-7 deficit late in the first half.

Buffalo put a beat-down on the Steelers last week with 38-3. Just over a minute into the game the Bills were backed up on their own two-yard-line and facing a 3rd-and-10, when Josh Allen dropped back into the middle of his own endzone and hit wide receiver Gabe Davis done the middle of the field at the 40-yard-line. Davis would take it the rest of the way for a 98-yard touchdown reception, the long such catch in the NFL this season. Allen would finish with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns while Davis would caught three passes for 171 yards and two scores in the win.

The Action Network currently has the Bills as a 2.5-point favorite to beat the Chiefs.

Bills vs Chiefs Inactives:

Bills: Zack Moss (RB), Jake Kumerow (WR), Brandin Bryant (DT), Justin Murray (OL), Baylon Spector (LB)

Chiefs: Ronald Jones (RB), Bryan Cook (S), Shane Buechele (QB), Rashad Fenton (CB), Joshua Kaindoh (DE), Darian Kinnard (T), Taylor Stallworth (DT)

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the US

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT today (Oct. 16)

