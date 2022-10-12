Read full article on original website
The festival is underway
Sugarloaf Mountain Band took to the stage Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival. Sugarloaf is one of more than 30 bands scheduled to play this weekend. Members are, from left, Mike Pyburn, Kenny Grubbs, Pat Hiatt, Todd Beverly and Elvin McMillian. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Our town unique, friendly
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Our town, Mount Airy, is located in the foothills of the Blue...
SYEMC awards $7,020 in grants to local teachers
Kellie Hunter, a first-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, was awarded a $359.80 Bright Ideas grant for “Learning is Fun when You Can Boogie,” by SYEMC employees Patsy Carter and Holly DePrisco. Photo credit – Wendy Wood | SYEMC. Amey King, music teacher at Flat Rock...
City sticking to guns on downtown plan
Mount Airy government officials who support a new downtown master plan are not expected to reconsider the measure, despite opposition among critics including a protest march last Sunday. “I see the process going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday regarding the plan approved by the city commissioners in a 3-2...
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
Joyce recognized for performance at Edward Jones
Tammy Joyce, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Mount Airy, recently attended the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm’s most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis. During the two-day meeting, attendees heard...
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Bears bring home all the gold
Granite Bear sophomore Carrie Marion is awarded the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Championship plaque. Mount Airy’s Ella Brant, left, and Kancie Tate are awarded the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Championship plaques. Granite Bear Athletics. Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion returns a volley during the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Semifinal match....
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday: Here’s when and where you can vote
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – For weeks now you’ve been the captive audience, inundated with TV ads (that won’t stop for a few more weeks), bombarded by poll data and primed with massaged rhetoric of all sorts. Now it’s your turn. Starting Thursday, you will have your first chance to go to a polling precinct, take […]
AES buys East Bend firm
AES Inc., an industrial repair and contract manufacturing company, has acquired an industrial electronic repair company, Computer Concepts of NC, Inc. The process to acquire the firm began in June of this year and was finalized by the end of September. With the purchase, AES will eventually add several new positions to its location in Mount Airy.
Mount Airy soccer sits at the head of the table
Adrian Rodriguez (13) strikes just inside the 18-yard box to score Mount Airy’s first goal against South Stokes. Jonathan Valadez (14) dishes a pass to a Mount Airy teammate in the midfield. Cory Smith | The News. Elkin Lopez (7) soars to get his head on a corner kick...
4 of the Most Haunted Places in North Carolina
Last week, we told you about the scariest haunted house in North Carolina, but what about the real places that are the most haunted?. What makes a spirit wander so long? I can say many of North Carolina’s ghosts lived during some hard times, maybe the need to tell their story?
One Man Arrested After Stealing Dogs From A North Carolina Animal Shelter
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after reportedly stealing at least three dogs from a Rowan County animal shelter. Three pit bulls were taken. The guy is also suspected of doing the same thing in at least one other county. The question here is why? Naturally, animal shelter volunteers and...
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
No answers
Details on the fatal auto accident Monday morning that killed one and involved a stolen Mount Airy Fire Department SUV remains murky. Monday around 4 a.m. the fire department responded to a report of a vehicle that had flipped several times and come to rest, “On the island at Fancy Gap Road and Highway 52,” the fire department said in their press releases.
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
