Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

The festival is underway

Sugarloaf Mountain Band took to the stage Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival. Sugarloaf is one of more than 30 bands scheduled to play this weekend. Members are, from left, Mike Pyburn, Kenny Grubbs, Pat Hiatt, Todd Beverly and Elvin McMillian. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Our town unique, friendly

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Our town, Mount Airy, is located in the foothills of the Blue...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

SYEMC awards $7,020 in grants to local teachers

Kellie Hunter, a first-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, was awarded a $359.80 Bright Ideas grant for “Learning is Fun when You Can Boogie,” by SYEMC employees Patsy Carter and Holly DePrisco. Photo credit – Wendy Wood | SYEMC. Amey King, music teacher at Flat Rock...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

City sticking to guns on downtown plan

Mount Airy government officials who support a new downtown master plan are not expected to reconsider the measure, despite opposition among critics including a protest march last Sunday. “I see the process going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday regarding the plan approved by the city commissioners in a 3-2...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
City
Mount Airy, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Government
Mount Airy News

Joyce recognized for performance at Edward Jones

Tammy Joyce, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Mount Airy, recently attended the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm’s most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis. During the two-day meeting, attendees heard...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC
Mount Airy News

Bears bring home all the gold

Granite Bear sophomore Carrie Marion is awarded the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Championship plaque. Mount Airy’s Ella Brant, left, and Kancie Tate are awarded the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Championship plaques. Granite Bear Athletics. Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion returns a volley during the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Semifinal match....
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WCNC

New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
EDUCATION
Mount Airy News

AES buys East Bend firm

AES Inc., an industrial repair and contract manufacturing company, has acquired an industrial electronic repair company, Computer Concepts of NC, Inc. The process to acquire the firm began in June of this year and was finalized by the end of September. With the purchase, AES will eventually add several new positions to its location in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
News Break
Politics
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy soccer sits at the head of the table

Adrian Rodriguez (13) strikes just inside the 18-yard box to score Mount Airy’s first goal against South Stokes. Jonathan Valadez (14) dishes a pass to a Mount Airy teammate in the midfield. Cory Smith | The News. Elkin Lopez (7) soars to get his head on a corner kick...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
sunny943.com

4 of the Most Haunted Places in North Carolina

Last week, we told you about the scariest haunted house in North Carolina, but what about the real places that are the most haunted?. What makes a spirit wander so long? I can say many of North Carolina’s ghosts lived during some hard times, maybe the need to tell their story?
LIFESTYLE
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

No answers

Details on the fatal auto accident Monday morning that killed one and involved a stolen Mount Airy Fire Department SUV remains murky. Monday around 4 a.m. the fire department responded to a report of a vehicle that had flipped several times and come to rest, “On the island at Fancy Gap Road and Highway 52,” the fire department said in their press releases.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

