‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?
I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
How Did A WV Man Con An Upstate New York Gun Buyback Out Of $21k?
There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers
As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
WNYT
New York state sending out $475 million in tax relief checks
New York state is mailing out around $475 million this week. About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving tax relief checks. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks are people who have filed in 2021 for the Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York State Earned Income Tax Credit.
Want To Be A Boat Owner? New York State Holding Auction For Sailboats
New York State is auctioning off a sailboat fleet used by a SUNY college sailing team. The Office of General Services will be holding an auction for the surplus boats. A total of 20 Zim Club 420 sailboats will be available. The sailboats will be divided among six lots with between one and six vessels per lot.
