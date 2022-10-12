Read full article on original website
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Austin ISD: Low pay and lack of respect 2 factors affecting teacher retention
According to a recent Texas Teacher Poll from the Charles Butt Foundation, there has been an increase in teachers wanting to leave the profession over the last few years. In 2022, 77% of teachers were considering leaving the profession.
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School students walk upgraded route on Walk to School Day
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School in North Austin serves the Quail Creek community with after-school activities at the Boys and Girls Club, GirlStart, Wooldridge Soccer Team and Tech Club. (Courtesy Austin Public Works) About 80 students from Austin ISD’s Wooldridge Elementary School walked to school Oct. 12 on the upgraded...
Round Rock ISD celebrates opening of new C.D. Fulkes Middle School campus
A key feature of the new C.D. Fulkes Middle School is the library that overlooks the Brushy Creek. (Courtesy Stantec) Round Rock ISD leaders and officials celebrated the opening of the new C.D. Fulkes Middle School with a ribbon-cutting event Oct. 6. The facility opened at the start of the...
post-register.com
The Original Black’s Barbecue Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach: Kaitlin Alfaro 3rd grade at Clear Fork Elementary. What subjects do you teach? 3rd grade generalist. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, Bachelor of Science in Education. Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about teaching in...
Transit nonprofit rolling out extra bus passes for nonprofits aiding unhoused residents
The Transit Empowerment Fund is working to expand free bus pass access for Austin-area nonprofits who help service people experiencing homelessness.
Texas National Guard speaks with Hays CISD elementary school about drug prevention
It's not every day a helicopter lands at an elementary school, but Wednesday, that's exactly what happened in Hays County.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
CBS Austin
Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
Tanger Outlets San Marcos Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets San Marcos announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Yvonne Rodriguez of Bowie Elementary for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead, Maggie Ainsworth Crockett Elementary for Garden Club Updates, and Lauren Guess of Mendez Elementary Cooking to Build Community.
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
KXAN
Bring The Family To ‘Texas Pumpkin Fest’ In Leander
The 30th annual Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander is back, now through October 30th, 2022! It’s a great choice for folks seeking kid-friendly fun. The Texas Pumpkin Fest has partnered with the VFW in Leander for a new location that provides more space for parking, activities, pumpkins, and gourds (including pumpkin-smashing)! LisaBeth Thomas with Texas Pumpkin Fest says, “We needed the extra space because this isn’t your normal, everyday run-of-the mill pumpkin fest! This is a Texas-sized pumpkin fest with a total of 750,000 pounds of pumpkins and gourds (250,000 pounds at any given time).
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
West Nile virus found in 2 Georgetown mosquito samples
The traps were located in Geneva Park and in Berry Creek. These are the first positive traps in 2022 at these locations.
kut.org
Festival in Round Rock resurrects the legend of the Hairy Man
Legend has it that back in the 19th century, a hairy hermit who hated people traveling on “his road” would attack the covered wagons and travelers who dared to enter his realm in what is now Round Rock. The most common telling of the legend recalls that as...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
post-register.com
BBQ Fest schedule of events￼
Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills
If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases – at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, Council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would in part pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
