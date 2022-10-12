ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
post-register.com

The Original Black’s Barbecue Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach: Kaitlin Alfaro 3rd grade at Clear Fork Elementary. What subjects do you teach? 3rd grade generalist. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, Bachelor of Science in Education. Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about teaching in...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
CBS Austin

Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color

AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Honey Bees#Reproduction#Vegetables#Govalle Elementary School#Green Team Leader#Aisd
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets San Marcos Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets San Marcos announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Yvonne Rodriguez of Bowie Elementary for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead, Maggie Ainsworth Crockett Elementary for Garden Club Updates, and Lauren Guess of Mendez Elementary Cooking to Build Community.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Q92

5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience

What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Bring The Family To ‘Texas Pumpkin Fest’ In Leander

The 30th annual Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander is back, now through October 30th, 2022! It’s a great choice for folks seeking kid-friendly fun. The Texas Pumpkin Fest has partnered with the VFW in Leander for a new location that provides more space for parking, activities, pumpkins, and gourds (including pumpkin-smashing)! LisaBeth Thomas with Texas Pumpkin Fest says, “We needed the extra space because this isn’t your normal, everyday run-of-the mill pumpkin fest! This is a Texas-sized pumpkin fest with a total of 750,000 pounds of pumpkins and gourds (250,000 pounds at any given time).
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pets
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

BBQ Fest schedule of events￼

Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Monitor

Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills

If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases – at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, Council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would in part pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy