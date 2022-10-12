ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
WWMT

Flags lowered to honor Private First Class Lowell Smith

LANSING, Mich. — In honor of the life and service of Army Private First Class Lowell Smith, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags to be lowered to coincide with Smith's funeral Monday. “PFC Smith’s heroism and selflessness are examples for us all, and we are grateful to finally have...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

AG Nessel partners with Michigan Humane to prosecute animal abuse cases

DETROIT, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday she will partner with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper joined Nessel to prosecute crimes against animals. Large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings or similar operations are expected to require...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

November-like air carves a path to West Michigan mid to late October

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Like leaves turning color, West Michigan's weather pattern is about to change and all for the colder. November-like air carves a path behind a cold front Wednesday, etching 50 and 40-something-degree highs into the forecast. What's the forecast? Check the News Channel 3's weather page for...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Savings#Governor Of Michigan#Weatherization Month#Wpbn
WWMT

Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
POLITICS
WWMT

Comstock Public Schools cancels events due to power outages

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock High School postponed Scholarship Night Wednesday due to a power outage, according to a Comstock Public Schools Facebook post. A rescheduling date is expected to be announced as soon as it is planned, the post added. The event was expected to be held at 6...
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy