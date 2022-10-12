ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
GAHANNA, OH
ycitynews.com

Urban Comforts closes doors for good

A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Business
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Europe#Peanut#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
614now.com

Take a fur-st look inside the brand-new Columbus cat cafe and bar

Kitty Bubbles Cafe has been on a tear, and not the kind your feline friend puts in your favorite sofa with their nails. The good kind. As of Wednesday, the cafe–which is separated between a cat meet and greet area and a cafe and bar–has seen 33 adoptions. And while you’ve been able to purchase coffee, bubble tea and more since it officially opened last month, beer has become available for purchase this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Columbus

A trail of Columbus-style pizza

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
macaronikid.com

MacKid Giveaway to The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow!

It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! And NE and NW Columbus have your chance to make this event one of your family's new favorite Halloween stops! We have not one, but TWO Family 4 packs to giveaway! Giveaway details below!. The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow is a...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WKBN

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy