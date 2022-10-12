Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
cwcolumbus.com
Prices may go up and jobs may be slashed with huge supermarket merger, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger said it will work to lower prices for customers if a huge merger with the Albertsons chain is approved. But one Central Ohio expert said that not only may prices go up, but jobs may be slashed if the nation’s two largest traditional grocery chains merge.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
ycitynews.com
Urban Comforts closes doors for good
A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
614now.com
National fast food chain testing new “express” location in Columbus
Captain D’s is aiming to make its fast food in Columbus even faster. The national seafood chain recently opened a brand-new “express” location at 3588 E. Main St. in Whitehall. This is Captain D’s second “express” eatery, the other is located in Nashville. At...
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
614now.com
Take a fur-st look inside the brand-new Columbus cat cafe and bar
Kitty Bubbles Cafe has been on a tear, and not the kind your feline friend puts in your favorite sofa with their nails. The good kind. As of Wednesday, the cafe–which is separated between a cat meet and greet area and a cafe and bar–has seen 33 adoptions. And while you’ve been able to purchase coffee, bubble tea and more since it officially opened last month, beer has become available for purchase this week.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
614now.com
Fusion restaurant serving Sushi Donuts, Wonton Tacos opening multiple Columbus locations
An inventive Asian chain serving up unique fusion dishes is preparing to open not one, but two new Columbus restaurants. According to information provided by the restaurant’s owner, Roll On In plans to launch a pair of north-side eateries over the next several months. The first storefront will be...
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
macaronikid.com
MacKid Giveaway to The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow!
It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! And NE and NW Columbus have your chance to make this event one of your family's new favorite Halloween stops! We have not one, but TWO Family 4 packs to giveaway! Giveaway details below!. The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow is a...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
