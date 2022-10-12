Read full article on original website
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
Creepy Fun! Don’t Miss Fairlawn Mansion Superstition Tours In Superior, Wisconsin
It's the creepy, cool time of the year when there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship to the Haunted Shack and everything in between, it's easy to stay busy with your family and friends. One thing you'll want to make sure to...
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?
The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
Wisconsin Democratic Senator Janet Bewley Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Democratic Senator Janet Bewley - the Wisconsin Senator involved in a car crash this summer that resulted in the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. The crash occurred on July 22 in Ashland. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports...
Superior Carjacking Case Brings Charges For Oliver Man
The suspect in a carjacking that Superior Police responded to this summer has faced his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court. 22-year old Carter Joshua Pionk faces felony charges related to the incident that occured on August 27. Pionk made his appearance before the judge on October 5. According...
Is The West Duluth Charley’s Philly Steaks Closed For Good? Here’s What We Know
I recently went to get a philly cheesesteak at Charley's in West Duluth and the lights were shut off. One of my favorite types of food is a philly cheesesteak. I was absolutely crushed when Steak Escape closed in the food court of the Miller Hill Mall (yes, there is one connected to the Taco John's in Cloquet). Charley's then took over the location and it was slowly winning me over. Then that location closed and Yu & J's Grilled Subs opened up shop in the food court.
