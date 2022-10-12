Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
Engadget
NVIDIA RTX 4090 review: Unholy power
You probably don’t need it, but you will covet it. The home security hogging all the awards. In this article: GPU, ray tracing, gear, gaming, RTX 4090, NVIDIA, video card, review. How do you go about reviewing something like NVIDIA's RTX 4090? Just looking at its specs alone, it's...
Nvidia 'unlaunches' the unwanted RTX 4080 12GB
The card's AD104 GPU will surely arrive as an RTX 4070 at some point, but for now we can expect the RTX 4080 16GB on November 16.
AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs Could Arrive In December
According to a leaker, AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture will potentially hit the retail market this year.
Samsung First to GAA Node, Beating Intel, TSMC
Industry's first gate-all-around transistors-based ASIC mines cryptocurrency.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
laptopmag.com
Asus TUF Gaming F15 drops to $589 for Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the best cheap gaming laptop for casual gamers. If want a modestly priced gaming notebook that doesn't skimp on performance, the TUF Gaming F15 is for you. Right now, you can get the Asus TUF F15 with GTX 1650 GPU for just $589 (opens...
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
notebookcheck.net
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades
Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 9 5G, a successor to the Surface Pro X. While the Surface Pro 9 5G does not come cheap, it features numerous upgrades over the Surface Pro X, including a more powerful chipset and a much faster display. Windows ARM Convertible...
notebookcheck.net
MSI G322C: 32-inch curved gaming monitor introduced with 1000R curvature and 170 Hz refresh rate
MSI has introduced the G322C, a curved gaming monitor with a 32-inch VA panel. Built with a 1000R curvature, the MSI G322C combines a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel native resolution with a 170 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times (MPRT). Additionally, the VA panel peaks at just 250 nits, although it delivers a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup
The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
notebookcheck.net
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
itechpost.com
NVIDIA ‘Unlaunches’ Its 12GB RTX 4080 GPU Due to Customer Confusion Concerns
NVIDIA has chosen which of its two upcoming RTX 4080 GPUs is better. The popular tech giant has recently announced it is "unlaunching" its 12GB RTX 4080 GPU as it found its designation confusing to itself and its customers. You may remember that NVIDIA announced the two GPUs in mid-September...
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
Polygon
Nvidia shelves cheaper RTX 4080, admitting its name was ‘confusing’
Nvidia will be “unlaunching” the 12 GB model of its RTX 4080 graphics card, the company announced Friday. The news comes just weeks after the company revealed the product as part of a new line of GPUs. In a brief blog post, Nvidia did not provide much context for the decision beyond saying that the card was “not named right.”
