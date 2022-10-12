ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

NVIDIA RTX 4090 review: Unholy power

You probably don’t need it, but you will covet it. The home security hogging all the awards. In this article: GPU, ray tracing, gear, gaming, RTX 4090, NVIDIA, video card, review. How do you go about reviewing something like NVIDIA's RTX 4090? Just looking at its specs alone, it's...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Desktop Gaming Geforce
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
AMD
laptopmag.com

Asus TUF Gaming F15 drops to $589 for Amazon's October Prime event

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the best cheap gaming laptop for casual gamers. If want a modestly priced gaming notebook that doesn't skimp on performance, the TUF Gaming F15 is for you. Right now, you can get the Asus TUF F15 with GTX 1650 GPU for just $589 (opens...
COMPUTERS
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports

Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup

The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone

Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing

Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
COMPUTERS
Polygon

Nvidia shelves cheaper RTX 4080, admitting its name was ‘confusing’

Nvidia will be “unlaunching” the 12 GB model of its RTX 4080 graphics card, the company announced Friday. The news comes just weeks after the company revealed the product as part of a new line of GPUs. In a brief blog post, Nvidia did not provide much context for the decision beyond saying that the card was “not named right.”
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy