Starlink is now in Japan as China refused sales and Elon Musk denied Ukraine's request to cover Crimea on nuclear concerns

Read full article on original website
Related
US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, claims John Bolton
The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed. Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Putin Will Be Abandoned by Iran, China if Russia Uses Nuke: James Stavridis
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Sunday that Moscow would be abandoned by its allies—including Iran and China—if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine. Stavridis' comments came after the Russian leader issued a nuclear threat over Ukraine in...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine news latest: CHILLING images of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear weapon released as Ukraine wins stolen territory
PUTIN'S huge submarine was spotted transporting the terrifying Poseidon torpedo across the Arctic in new satellite images. Belgorod, Russia's monster submarine weighing 30,000 ton, disappeared off NATO's radar, alerting it to issue a warning, after being spotted again in the Artic Ocean above Russia. It is the world's largest working...
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Sanctioned Russian billionaire's $500 million superyacht leaves Russia after 7 months to sail to Hong Kong
A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire left Russia after seven months for Hong Kong. Alexei Mordashov, Russia's third-richest person, is said to be the owner of $500 million Nord. Nord first listed Vietnam as its destination but changed to Hong Kong days later, per Bloomberg. A $500 million...
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s humanitarian, economic and development needs. At a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, USAID director Samantha Power said that “this war will be won on the battlefield,...
Putin says Russian military call-up to finish in 2 weeks as Ukraine makes advances
Russia's mobilization of army reservists has proved unpopular, with hundreds of thousands of men leaving the country to avoid the draft.
Russia Reveals Details of Elon Musk's Phone Call With Putin
The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Elon Musk spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call but said that their conversation took place a year and a half ago. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pushed back against allegations that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke with the Russian...
China Continues Boilerplate Response After Russian Missile Strikes on Kyiv
A Chinese government spokesperson declined four opportunities to elaborate on Beijing's position on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
Comments / 0