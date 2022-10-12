ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starlink is now in Japan as China refused sales and Elon Musk denied Ukraine's request to cover Crimea on nuclear concerns

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ian Bremmer
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Chinese#Financial Times
TheStreet

Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s humanitarian, economic and development needs. At a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, USAID director Samantha Power said that “this war will be won on the battlefield,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Reveals Details of Elon Musk's Phone Call With Putin

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Elon Musk spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call but said that their conversation took place a year and a half ago. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pushed back against allegations that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke with the Russian...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy