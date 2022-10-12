Read full article on original website
Related
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
John Wayne Hated to Watch Himself in Movies Until He Mastered His Iconic Walk
'The Shootist' actor John Wayne initially hated watching his own movies, but learned that it was necessary when learning his legendary walk.
John Wayne Once Single-Handedly Stopped a Violent Riot That Made His Director Hate Him
'The Barbarian and the Geisha' actor John Wayne once settled a violent riot on the set by himself, but it only made his working relationship with director John Huston worse.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares
Ryan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third installment in his Conversations documentary series (following 2019’s Ted Bundy and 2022’s John Wayne Gacy efforts), which boasts audio interviews with the madmen themselves, Berlinger's latest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The Haunted History of 'Poltergeist'
Accidents, mistakes, and unfortunate turns of events are common on any Hollywood set, but when cast and crew members regularly die and bizarre circumstances cause creepy or inexplicable coincidences across three separate films, it begins to raise the question: is this franchise cursed? Such was the case with the original Poltergeist trilogy, a series of films well known for the ghoulish and macabre circumstances that surrounded it, including multiple deaths, mysterious malfunctions, and the questionable use of human remains. But were these films truly cursed, or were the overworked creatives involved simply influenced by the films' spooky subject matter and seeing things? This article will present the unusual incidents and let its readers come to their own conclusion. But be forewarned: this piece will discuss real world abuse, violence toward women, and the tragic deaths of several people.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Marilyn Monroe Had Two Siblings –– Who Were They?
The '50s was the era when Marilyn Monroe became one of the most noteworthy actresses ever. She landed major films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 and The Seven Year Itch in 1955. By the time the '60s came around though, things turned incredibly tragic. She passed away at the age of 36 — and there are endless conspiracies surrounding her untimely death.
Robbie Coltrane, Actor and ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Dies at 72
The world has lost one of its most beloved screen presences. Robbie Coltrane, who appeared in dozens of movies and shows but will forever be known as Hogwarts’ groundskeeper Hagrid, has died. He was 72 years old. According to Deadline, Coltrane “passed away in hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to the Late Robbie Coltrane
The Harry Potter world is mourning the loss of Robbie Coltrane, the great actor and comedian who played Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. Coltrane died this week at the age of 72; his performance as Hagrid across eight Harry Potter movies made him one of the most popular fixtures in the entire franchise.
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
‘Rust’ Production Restart Stirs Complicated Feelings for Crew: ‘The Whole Thing Is Messy’
The settlement that will allow production to resume on “Rust” has stirred complicated feelings among the film’s crew, with some saying they would not return to the project while others support the decision. The producers announced on Oct. 5 that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, N.M. The producers — including Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, and said they intend to complete the film to honor Hutchins’ memory. The lawsuit alleged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joshua Bassett Pokes Fun at Olivia Rodrigo Breakup in Silly TikTok: ‘First Letter Is the Love of My Life…’
Is a TikTok filter spilling celebrity tea? Or is it all in good fun?. Joshua Bassett left fans spinning out after he trolled himself and his rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, in a silly TikTok video. Before we dive into what the filter revealed, let's get into the backstory of their...
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': The Truth Behind the Horror Franchise
For the past four decades, Michael Myers has haunted viewers both on and off the screen. A mysterious shape lurking in the dark, he has wreaked havoc on the fictitious Haddonfield, Illinois, his body count numbering in the dozens, making him one of the most notorious serial killers on the screen, but what is the true story behind the Halloween horror movie franchise?
Marlon Wayans Reveals He Saw Tupac and Biggie Right Before They Were Killed
In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wayans talked about his friendships with Biggie and Tupac in the 90s.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Stop-Motion Spin on the Classic Dazzles Despite Indulgences
Wearing all its provenances and influences right there on its wooden and modeling-material sleeves, in every sense Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is what it is. In fact, that tautological phrase, synonymous with resignation and acceptance of flaws, crops up in the film’s final minutes. It’s like an affirmation that just as life is messy and marvelous, so too is this baggy, sometimes raggedy but often beautiful adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s episodic book about a living wooden puppet, first published in the late 19th century, rendered here via exquisitely executed stop-motion animation.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuillermo del Toro Explains Why He...
20 interesting things you probably didn't know about the 'Scream' movies
Read behind-the-scenes secrets and fun facts about the horror franchise starring Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox, and more.
digitalspy.com
Hocus Pocus 2 theory gives more meaning to Ted Lasso star's cameo
After 30 years, we have been blessed with a spellbinding sequel to Hocus Pocus. Yes, Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) have returned to run amok. Instead of stealing the lives of all the children in Salem, the witches have a new spell to cast – one to make them all-powerful.
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
AOL Corp
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Is Your New Must-Watch Halloween Movie
Halloween is already spooky enough. Now, imagine if those "harmless" holiday decorations suddenly came to life. Hopefully, that doesn't happen to you this Halloween, but that's reality for the cast of Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Comedy and horror combines when a Halloween-hating dad must team up with his...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0