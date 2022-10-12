Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
The Walking Dead showrunner says they purposefully "built" [SPOILER] to die
Angela Kang explains how they wrote the character to be as unlikeable as possible – so that their death would be all the more satisfying
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive Clip: Panic! At The Commonwealth
Things are looking pretty grim in the once-safe Commonwealth on The Walking Dead. At the end of last week’s episode — and spoilers past this point — Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) enacted a plan to let loose a horde of the undead, leading to the death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). And when we pick up, as you can see in Decider’s exclusive clip, things haven’t gotten much better.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
toofab.com
Epic Lord of the Rings Finale Reveals Sauron's True Identity -- Even the Actor Had No Idea
The Harfoots finally learn the truth about the Stranger and we get the first forging of the great weapons as Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" wraps. There's been a battle of epic fantasy sagas playing out on television these past two months, but one is bowing out after an epic finale filled with shocking reveals and tragic death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
A.V. Club
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
AdWeek
AMC+ Achieves Record Ratings with The Walking Dead, Debut of Interview with the Vampire
The return of the final season of The Walking Dead and the premiere of Anne Rice’s TV adaption of Interview with the Vampire on Oct. 2 took streamer AMC+ to its strongest two days of viewership and subscriber growth since the platform’s October 2020 launch, according to Variety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
ComicBook
Josh McDermitt Responds to [SPOILERS] Walking Dead Death (Exclusive)
The Eugene Porter that fans were introduced to in The Walking Dead Season 4 is far from the Eugene Porter that stands before the survivors in Season 11. Josh McDermitt's character has evolved from the timid man that hid behind his friends into a protector of those that are beside him. That was exemplified in the latest episode of The Walking Dead, which featured Teo Rapp-Olsson's Sebastian Milton attempting to send Margot Bingham's Max Mercer into a hoard of walkers. Instead of looking on, Eugene intervenes, throwing the walker that was about to bite Max onto Sebastian himself. As Sebastian struggled to fend off the flesh-hungry zombie, Eugene gave him a glance and walked away with Max, neglecting to save the spoiled son of the Commonwealth's governor.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals shock Sienna and Ethan twist in post-credits scene
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. The latest post-credits scene in Hollyoaks has confirmed a huge twist for Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams. As if their recent clashes with Norma (aka The Undertaker) haven't been dangerous enough, the murder of Maya earlier in the year has also resurfaced. Friday's (October 14) first-look episode...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk's riskiest cameo yet is a Marvel game-changer
She-Hulk episode 9 spoilers follow. After a random but pitch-perfect parody of 1978 TV show The Incredible Hulk, She-Hulk's finale plays out exactly as you'd expect. Or at least it does for the first ten minutes. After that, all bets are off. She-Hulk ending explained. Jen wakes up from her...
digitalspy.com
New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date
The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
Yardbarker
Superheroes we'd like to see get their own movies
Hey, did you ever notice that they make a lot of movies about superheroes? At this point, it may feel like every superhero has gotten their own film. That’s not the case, though. Many superheroes from Marvel, DC, and beyond have yet to be showcased in a movie. These are the ones we want to see the most. Because we apparently haven’t gotten enough of superhero films yet. Also, we haven’t considered the many animated, direct-to-video/DVD/streaming films. We’re talking theatrical releases only.
Comments / 0