The Eugene Porter that fans were introduced to in The Walking Dead Season 4 is far from the Eugene Porter that stands before the survivors in Season 11. Josh McDermitt's character has evolved from the timid man that hid behind his friends into a protector of those that are beside him. That was exemplified in the latest episode of The Walking Dead, which featured Teo Rapp-Olsson's Sebastian Milton attempting to send Margot Bingham's Max Mercer into a hoard of walkers. Instead of looking on, Eugene intervenes, throwing the walker that was about to bite Max onto Sebastian himself. As Sebastian struggled to fend off the flesh-hungry zombie, Eugene gave him a glance and walked away with Max, neglecting to save the spoiled son of the Commonwealth's governor.

