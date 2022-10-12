Read full article on original website
Related
Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY - On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal single vehicle crash eastbound on State Highway 64 near milepost 24.7 in Lewis County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Grangeville Resident Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Unannounced Home Parole Visit
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Hells Canyon Gem Club's Annual Rock and Gem Show
LEWISTON - The Hells Canyon Gem Club will host their annual Rock & Gem Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on October 15-16, 2022. Entry to this event costs $5.00, which allows admission for both days. Free admission is offered for students. Hells Canyon Gem Club, established in 1956,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, October 13, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, October 13, 2022. Rp said he woke up to his roommate screaming. Officers responded, no report. RP is locked in her bedroom. Have been trying to pry the lock for about an hour and cannot get it to work. Officers responded. No report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours
Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care
A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pomeroy High School's Jillian Herres Named WIAA Athlete of the Week
POMEROY - Jillian Herres, a senior setter on the Pomeroy Pirates varsity volleyball team, has been named one of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athletes of the Week. Over the last week, Herres has been integral to the Pirate's recent success in Southeast 1B play. Against Tekoa-Rosalia, in three...
Comments / 0