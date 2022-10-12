ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernville, CA

KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/13

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ridgeviewpacknews.net

Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party

The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Higher Grilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Mega' dog adoption event to be held Oct. 21-Nov. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Animals Services is holding a Mega Adoption event for short-term fostering of dogs starting next Friday, Oct. 21. Dogs can be picked up on Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, then brought back Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 for surgery, according to a social media post by the services. The dog must be returned to the Mega adoption event on Nov. 6.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Breakfast at Milt’s Coffee Shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop has a new owner, but a visit last week reassured me the food hasn’t changed — it is as hearty and tasty as always. Serving up homestyle cooking for nearly 60 years on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99, Milt’s, like other local favorites Cope’s Knotty Pine and 24th […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Sharky

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky! Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs. Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Railroads#Local History#River Valley#Travel Info#What To Do#Senior Center#The Kern Valley Museum#The Kern Valley Sun
KGET

High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Cooler temperatures expected into next week

We are right on track for cooler weather in Kern County this weekend with a noticeable cooling trend expected to last through at least Wednesday of next week. Today, satellite and radar picked up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms near Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park, even a few drops reported earlier here in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It will be all smiles for free movie screening

Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

RRH to observe Great CA Shakeout

Golden State residents have been practicing earthquake preparedness for decades, but Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, along with other facilities impacted by massive earthquakes in 2019, have been on high alert in recent years. This year, the staff of RRH will join millions around the state in observing “The Great California Shakeout”...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET 17

Aerospace Valley hybrid show coming to Edwards Air Force Base

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday for the United States Air Force this year, and to commemorate, the Open House, Air Show, & STEM Expo will be the first open house at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years taking place this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

