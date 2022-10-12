Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down to take place at Stramler Park
The organizers of the 23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down are expecting hundreds of local military men, women, and families to join them at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/13
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
ridgeviewpacknews.net
Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party
The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
Bakersfield Now
'Mega' dog adoption event to be held Oct. 21-Nov. 6
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Animals Services is holding a Mega Adoption event for short-term fostering of dogs starting next Friday, Oct. 21. Dogs can be picked up on Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, then brought back Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 for surgery, according to a social media post by the services. The dog must be returned to the Mega adoption event on Nov. 6.
BEST EATS: Breakfast at Milt’s Coffee Shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop has a new owner, but a visit last week reassured me the food hasn’t changed — it is as hearty and tasty as always. Serving up homestyle cooking for nearly 60 years on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99, Milt’s, like other local favorites Cope’s Knotty Pine and 24th […]
Pet of the Week: Sharky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky! Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs. Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
Bakersfield Now
George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders returns with new, odd exhibits
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Are you ready to experience the strange and unusual?. After a two-year hiatus of collecting treasures far and wide, George the Giant is making his return with even more odd, unusual, and haunted treasures, like the new haunted toaster that's said to be touched by a devilish person.
Outlets at Tejon announce new Vans Outlet Store
The Outlets at Tejon announced on Thursday, October 13th, that it will be receiving a new addition. Vans Outlet Store is expected to open at the end of November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cooler temperatures expected into next week
We are right on track for cooler weather in Kern County this weekend with a noticeable cooling trend expected to last through at least Wednesday of next week. Today, satellite and radar picked up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms near Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park, even a few drops reported earlier here in […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Bakersfield Californian
It will be all smiles for free movie screening
Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RRH to observe Great CA Shakeout
Golden State residents have been practicing earthquake preparedness for decades, but Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, along with other facilities impacted by massive earthquakes in 2019, have been on high alert in recent years. This year, the staff of RRH will join millions around the state in observing “The Great California Shakeout”...
KGET 17
Aerospace Valley hybrid show coming to Edwards Air Force Base
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday for the United States Air Force this year, and to commemorate, the Open House, Air Show, & STEM Expo will be the first open house at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years taking place this weekend.
Kern County Supervisors approves housing stipend for some LEOs
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies assigned to remote substations.
Road closures coming up around Bakersfield
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program have announced multiple road closures around Bakersfield for this weekend and into next week.
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Comments / 1