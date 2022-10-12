ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Miko Marks Funnels Soulful Socio-Political Lyrics Into a Stunning, Musical Resurrection

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Miko Marks

Feel Like Going Home

(Redtone Records)

4 1/2 out of 5 stars

This is being heralded as singer/songwriter Miko Marks’ comeback after decades out of the spotlight.

But it’s not really.

After abandoning her music career in 2007 when the country music industry never really welcomed her, Marks had already committed to another try. That resulted in the official comeback full length in 2021, the terrific Our Country, arriving after 15 years of the singer taking time off the scene. Its striking combination of blues, rock, gospel, and country along with Marks’ searing voice, better represented her strengths, consolidated over the extended sabbatical.

She and her appropriately named Resurrectors band quickly followed that with a covers EP which found her tackling material ranging from John Fogerty to Willie Nelson.

But that was just a warm-up for Feel Like Going Home, a much anticipated new release from one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Class of 2022. The excitement is justified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZz07_0iW87oES00
Screenshot

Marks and her producers/band members, Steve Wyreman and Justin Phipps (they also co-wrote the songs with her), have captured the spit and spirit largely missing from Marks’ older work in eleven tautly crafted tracks. The sound crosses barriers that find her wading in the Southern swampy gospel of “The Other Side” to the Aretha-inflected soul ballad “Peace of Mind” and the acoustic zippy church rave-up “Trouble,” the latter a tribute to the civil rights movement, quoting congressman John Lewis’ “Good Trouble” motto. She goes Sam Cooke-styled soul/blues (her description) for “The Good Life” celebrating the trials of women who came before, clearing the path for her to travel. The deeper blues of “River” (River come take my body, take my soul) ratchets up the tension as Phipps’ harmonica takes cues from the great bluesman, Charlie Musselwhite.

Marks’ voice pulls these somewhat disparate threads together with a mix of the aforementioned Aretha Franklin (especially evident in the churchy “Deliver Me” with its gospel-backing female vocalists), and other female icons like Etta James and Mavis Staples. That’s some heavy company, but Marks’ talent justifies the comparisons. And in the title track, she has a timeless Delaney & Bonnie-influenced soulful/rocking anthem that will likely be sung in every show she does for the foreseeable future.

Each song reinforces Marks’ powerful, passionate voice and lyrics that, while clearly socio-political, are never preachy or overbearing. Rather, these riveting tunes combine to yield an album that is the personification and epitome of the singer’s career, as well as one of the late highlights of 2022.

Courtesy Brooklyn Basement Records

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Tina Turner Barbie Joins the Brand’s Signature Music Series

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has officially been Barbie-fied. Tina Turner unveiled her Barbie likeness Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest installment of the brand’s Signature Music Series. In honor of the 40th anniversary of her classic hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the doll captures the star’s image from her spiky blonde hairstyle down to her pointed-toe heels.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Musselwhite
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
John Fogerty
Person
Etta James
InsideHook

Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song

It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Soul#Music Industry#Music Career#Resurrectors#Cmt#Next Women Of Country#Southern
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music

Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Rita Wilson Talks Songwriting and Duetting with Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Elvis Costello and More on ‘Now and Forever’

After releasing her debut AM/FM in 2012—her renditions of classics by The Everly Brothers, Joni Mitchell, Glen Campbell, and others—Rita Wilson embarked on a journey she always felt she was meant to take, into songwriting. Encouraged by a friend, songwriter, and producer, Kara DioGuardi to write, Wilson collaborated with Dan Wilson, whose credits span Grammy-winning songs like Adele’s 2011 hit “Someone Like You” and The Chicks’ hit “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and ended up writing nearly three dozen original songs.
MUSIC
Collider

Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation

Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy