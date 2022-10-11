ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavaca County, TX

virtualbx.com

Lockhart: Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Develop $29 Million Facility

Feature Photo: A fork lift carries frozen pops out of a Ziegenfelder warehouse. Image: The Ziegenfelder Company/Facebook. Lockhart (Caldwell County) – The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project...
LOCKHART, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community

(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

OLD SHINER GYM Part III: Shiner gymnasium’s fate hinges on just 13 votes for school bond

Editor’s Note: As promised in our first installment, things move fast once they get going in 1938, so with almost no ado whatsoever, we bring you our third and final installment in our historical series on the Old Shiner Gym. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday, when members of the Shiner Academic & Athletic Foundation host their casino night fundraiser at the Shiner KC Hall. Doors open to RSVP guests beginning at 5 p.m.
SHINER, TX
yolotx.com

San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX

SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Politics
lavacacountytoday.com

County ‘strongly considering’ burn ban

DeWitt County Commissioners warned that another burn ban is on the horizon if dry weather patterns continue. On Monday, the Court opted to delay introducing a burn ban until their next meeting at the soonest but said conditions were trending toward the early summer’s dry spell. The commissioners encouraged...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Current

What your San Antonio high school says about you

In San Antonio, one of the first things people ask when they meet you is where you went to high school. It's not hard to figure out why. Folks are trying to learn details about your upbringing — whether you were raised in an affluent suburb, grew up in a working class area or hail from a more rural stretch of the Alamo City sprawl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

