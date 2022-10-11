Read full article on original website
Related
virtualbx.com
Lockhart: Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Develop $29 Million Facility
Feature Photo: A fork lift carries frozen pops out of a Ziegenfelder warehouse. Image: The Ziegenfelder Company/Facebook. Lockhart (Caldwell County) – The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project...
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community
(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
lavacacountytoday.com
OLD SHINER GYM Part III: Shiner gymnasium’s fate hinges on just 13 votes for school bond
Editor’s Note: As promised in our first installment, things move fast once they get going in 1938, so with almost no ado whatsoever, we bring you our third and final installment in our historical series on the Old Shiner Gym. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday, when members of the Shiner Academic & Athletic Foundation host their casino night fundraiser at the Shiner KC Hall. Doors open to RSVP guests beginning at 5 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lavacacountytoday.com
County ‘strongly considering’ burn ban
DeWitt County Commissioners warned that another burn ban is on the horizon if dry weather patterns continue. On Monday, the Court opted to delay introducing a burn ban until their next meeting at the soonest but said conditions were trending toward the early summer’s dry spell. The commissioners encouraged...
KTSA
Bexar County Fire Department to unveil new fire station on far west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Department is set for an open house to unveil a brand new fire station for District 7 Fire Rescue on Sunday. Growth in the area demanded an expansion for the unit that was previously housed in an older, smaller facility at the same location.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
San Antonio Current
What your San Antonio high school says about you
In San Antonio, one of the first things people ask when they meet you is where you went to high school. It's not hard to figure out why. Folks are trying to learn details about your upbringing — whether you were raised in an affluent suburb, grew up in a working class area or hail from a more rural stretch of the Alamo City sprawl.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
Comments / 0