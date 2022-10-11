ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weimar, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
BAY CITY, TX
kwhi.com

HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
BURTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Jail assault investigation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Weimar, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Lavaca County, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

PORTER MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Porter man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:05, Officer Eric Crosby observed a vehicle traveling westbound near the 300 block of Highway 290 East with defective equipment. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, identified as Ruben Delgadillo, 53 of Porter, was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While Intoxicated out of Chambers County. Delgadillo was transported to the Washington County Jail.
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Police#Weimar Police Department
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Law enforcement apprehend eight subjects following vehicle pursuit in Pierce, Texas

PIERCE, Texas – Wharton County officials apprehend eight subjects who entered the United States illegally following a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 3:07 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup on US 59 near CR 465 in Pierce, Texas. The vehicle displayed a license...
PIERCE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound

UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
VICTORIA, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say

WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
WHARTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria

Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
VICTORIA, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

OLD SHINER GYM Part III: Shiner gymnasium’s fate hinges on just 13 votes for school bond

Editor’s Note: As promised in our first installment, things move fast once they get going in 1938, so with almost no ado whatsoever, we bring you our third and final installment in our historical series on the Old Shiner Gym. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday, when members of the Shiner Academic & Athletic Foundation host their casino night fundraiser at the Shiner KC Hall. Doors open to RSVP guests beginning at 5 p.m.
SHINER, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE

A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy