Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message On Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are widely considered two of the best quarterbacks in football. On Sunday, NFL fans will get to see the two square off for the first time since last year's AFC divisional round, where Mahomes secured a comeback win with only 13 seconds left in the game. ...
Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message To Bears Quarterback Justin Fields
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night. After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is. ...
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
Look: Colin Cowherd Reveals His 2022 NFL Quarterback Tiers
Colin Cowherd believes this week's showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will pit the two best quarterbacks in the NFL against one another. Cowherd said on his Fox Sports talk show "The Herd" Friday that the Bills' Josh Allen and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes have separated ...
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Week 6 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Slides After Loss to Texans
Trevor Lawrence tumbled down a big, big way in this week's rankings.
Watch Peyton Manning lead Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band on 'College GameDay'
Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning was back in Knoxville on Saturday and in a familiar role: leading the Pride of the Southland Band. Manning, the star quarterback for the Vols from 1994-97, is the guest picker for ESPN's "College GameDay" as the Vols prepare to play Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Pat McAfee and Peyton...
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
Bills paid Von Miller to beat Patrick Mahomes & now’s his chance: Bills vs. Chiefs preview
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Brandon Beane watched Patrick Mahomes negate Josh Allen’s two-touchdown fourth quarter in Arrowhead Stadium nine months ago. Buffalo’s general manger knew immediately when the playoff game ended that he had to do something about it. The Buffalo Bills hit Mahomes on just four...
Wentz levels Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown
Carson Wentz leveled Roquan Smith near the goal line. The All-Pro linebacker was pancaked by the Commanders' quarterback. Truly an embarrassing instance for the Bears' linebacker. Smith is arguably the strongest, most athletic player on the team. And Wentz gave him the business. The block set up the Commanders for...
