ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Wentz levels Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown

Carson Wentz leveled Roquan Smith near the goal line. The All-Pro linebacker was pancaked by the Commanders' quarterback. Truly an embarrassing instance for the Bears' linebacker. Smith is arguably the strongest, most athletic player on the team. And Wentz gave him the business. The block set up the Commanders for...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy