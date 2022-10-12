ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
wuwf.org

The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?

After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores' $19M road extension to connect to new ALDOT bridge project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A new multimillion dollar road project is in the works in Gulf Shores and its goal is to reduce traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area. A no outlet sign is posted along Waterway E Blvd in Gulf Shores, which runs west along the Gulf Shores International Airport for about a mile.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Minette, AL
Government
City
Bay Minette, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
County
Baldwin County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Baldwin County, AL
Business
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, has caused a lane closure. Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 53 mile marker in Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Fisher
Person
Kay Ivey
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beef Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#County Town#Manufacturing Plant#Baldwin Co
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
ssrnews.com

545-Acre Conservation Project Approved for East Navarre

Santa Rosa District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech’s effort to bring a 545-acre park to East Navarre have come to fruition. Piech has been working with local developer Bobby Killingsworth and state and federal agencies on the land acquisition near East River to provide more green spaces in East Navarre.
NAVARRE, FL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
WJTV 12

Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?

ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy