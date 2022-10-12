Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Limor Suss shares her Fall Favorites in Beauty & Wellness
Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares her Fall Favorites in Beauty & Wellness. The Eucerin Daily Hydration Gel Cream [cvs.com] provides immediate and all-day hydration with a unique gel texture, and the Eucerin Advanced Repair PM Scented Night Lotion [cvs.com] helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier while you sleep and is clinically proven to calm dry skin. Eucerin products are available at CVS.
ABC Action News
Report: Over half of workers can't completely break away from work during off time
Work-life balance is essential, but a new report from the employment site Glassdoor found that over half of U.S. workers said they felt like they couldn't completely disconnect from their work duties during off time like when they go on vacation. While 63% of workers said they would turn down...
Keeping Small Businesses Afloat With Personalization and Automation
--- Enabling small businesses to thrive. Small businesses have always faced unique challenges, but now these players need automated notifications, instant access to dashboards displaying their financial data and transactions and the ability to make payments in real time. Not having these options could mean going out of business. These...
Return of the pressure cooker: Sales of energy-saving gadgets that our grandparents used are on the rise, retailers report
They've been out of fashion for decades, but as bills soar, pressure cookers and heated blankets have made a comeback. Retailers report that sales of the sort of energy-saving gadgets our grandparents used are on the rise. John Lewis says purchases of pressure cookers are up by 110 per cent...
ZDNet
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
aiexpress.io
Moveworks bets on NLU and ML to help CIOs improve employee experience
CIOs face what looks like an unattainable activity: Improve operational effectivity and enhance the worker expertise — and do all of it with out first understanding what’s slowing workers down. A recent Freshworks report discovered that 82% of leaders acknowledge that workers will contemplate leaving if their present...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn. The underlying infrastructure that enables better digital capability in healthcare. Rob Hardie is nbn’s executive manager for health and agriculture. The nbn™ network is transitioning Australia to a digital future and will bring new opportunities...
