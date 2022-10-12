Read full article on original website
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Watch Jeanne Ryan Drive A 40-Foot DTA Bus At The “Your Turn to Drive” Event
Since the day I arrived in Duluth many years ago I distinctly remember looking up at Lake Avenue going how do people drive up that steep hill? And of course, it was winter when I moved here and my car was stickshift so all those factors shot down my confidence pretty quickly. Then I saw a DTA bus take a hairpin turn and scoot up that hill like a champ and I thought wow, that is some mad driving skills.
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Taco Bell Development Begins Along Duluth’s London Road
DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s busiest intersections on London Road will soon be home to a brand new Taco Bell. Construction crews were clearing away trees and other debris from the site Monday on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road. The BP gas station...
Duluth informs residents about lead-contaminated water and plans to help with the issue
Contaminated water can naturally cause health risks, and it is a concern in the city of Duluth right now. The city has a problem with it’s aging water system, and they have been working to address it. Lead particles have been developing in Duluth’s city water has been an...
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Creepy Fun! Don’t Miss Fairlawn Mansion Superstition Tours In Superior, Wisconsin
It's the creepy, cool time of the year when there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship to the Haunted Shack and everything in between, it's easy to stay busy with your family and friends. One thing you'll want to make sure to...
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help
Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?
The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15
Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
Learn About Construction Trades In Free ‘Hands On’ Event October 17
There's a special, free event coming to the Northland on Monday, October 17. It's being hosted by local trade unions and the goal is to educate people about the trades and offer real hands-on experience. It takes place in Eveleth at the Curling Club at 901 Hatrick Avenue on Monday,...
Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
