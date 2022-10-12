ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Moore County, NC
County
Moore County, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
#Union Pines High School#Pinecrest High School
Up and Coming Weekly

Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police department promotes three to rank of sergeant

The Southern Pines Police Department announced Friday in a press release three members of the department have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The Southern Pines Police Department conducted a promotional assessment center on Sept. 28-29 for the rank of sergeant, where candidates were evaluated on their knowledge, skills and abilities to perform in this assignment.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Richmond County Daily Journal

35 years of service and sisterhood

WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celebration of Service and Sisterhood” at the Twin Valley Country Club in Wadesboro on Oct. 1. Winnie Bennett is the organizer and founder of the charter chapter in Morven, sponsored...
WADESBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

14th Annual HHW Collection Event Nov. 19

14th Annual HHW Collection Event. Moore County Solid Waste for Household Hazardous Waste Medication Drop-Off & Paper Shredding. Saturday, November 19, 10 – 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. Paper shredding will occur on adjacent parking lot limit of eight bags.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

