Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
Parents, teachers confront Scotland County Board of Education about school violence
LAURINBURG — Parents and teachers filled the Scotland County School Board meeting Monday evening to discuss fights at Scotland High Scho
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
State board that controls Spring Lake finances won't pay to hire new town manager; choice 'does not generate confidence'
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The state Local Government Commission, which controls the finances for the troubled town of Spring Lake, will not approve funds to pay for the hire of a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones,...
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
Up and Coming Weekly
Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners
The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments
Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
Richmond County births in September 2022
The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:. Emily Byrd and William Riggins, Rockingham, a daughter, Malayah Joy Zanique Riggins.
sandhillssentinel.com
Police department promotes three to rank of sergeant
The Southern Pines Police Department announced Friday in a press release three members of the department have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The Southern Pines Police Department conducted a promotional assessment center on Sept. 28-29 for the rank of sergeant, where candidates were evaluated on their knowledge, skills and abilities to perform in this assignment.
35 years of service and sisterhood
WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celebration of Service and Sisterhood” at the Twin Valley Country Club in Wadesboro on Oct. 1. Winnie Bennett is the organizer and founder of the charter chapter in Morven, sponsored...
President Biden mourns Raleigh victims, expresses frustration at yet another mass shooting
"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings."
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
alamancenews.com
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?
QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
Rockingham accepts land donation; re-bids for resurfacing project
ROCKINGHAM — The city is expanding its property along Hitchcock Creek thanks to a donation by the family of a deceased resident. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday accepted the gifting of 1.8 acres of land off of Spivey Street from the estate of the late Fred D. Taylor.
‘Disappointing’ percentage in North Carolinia have received newest COVID booster
Just 5% of eligible adults have been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster. “We’ll see more cases, simple as that,” a doctor said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
sandhillssentinel.com
14th Annual HHW Collection Event Nov. 19
14th Annual HHW Collection Event. Moore County Solid Waste for Household Hazardous Waste Medication Drop-Off & Paper Shredding. Saturday, November 19, 10 – 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. Paper shredding will occur on adjacent parking lot limit of eight bags.
