Easley, SC

Ghost stories at Easley library

By Staff report
Sentinel Progress
Sentinel Progress
 5 days ago
EASLEY — Complete PR President John Boyanoski will be sharing some of the best Upstate ghost legends later this month at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

Before launching Complete PR in 2012, Boyanoski authored two books filled with the scariest stories and haunting legends from the region. The first was Ghosts of the Upstate in 2006 and the second was More Ghosts of the Upstate in 2008.

“I was approached by a publisher that was looking specifically at ghost stories in the Upstate after hearing so many from the Lowcountry,” Boyanoski said. “It took a little digging, but once I found a few many more followed.”

Boyanoski will be speaking and signing books on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library at 304 Biltmore Road, Easley.

Learn more at pcls.fyi.

