University of Wyoming linebackers Easton Gibbs, left, and Shae Suiaunoa tackle New Mexico’s Jade Hullaby during the Cowboys’ 27-14 victory Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. DJ Johnson/Special to WyoSports

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl is focusing on the “Four Rs” during his team’s bye week – refreshing, recalibrating, redefining and recruiting.

The Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-1 Mountain West) are predictably banged up after playing seven consecutive games.