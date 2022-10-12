ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
candgnews.com

Royal Oak police investigating bank robbery

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Police Department is searching for a suspect in the robbery of a local bank. Police were notified in the later afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 27, that a robbery had occurred at Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road. According to a report released by police,...
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
