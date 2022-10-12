Read full article on original website
Rochester Hills man faces charges for rubbing himself against employees at beauty supply store
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on sexual assault charges after authorities say he rubbed himself against employees at a beauty supply store in Rochester Hills.
Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office responding to threats against schools almost daily
Law enforcement leaders say it is happening every day. They are responding full-force to track down threats made by teens, often on social media.
Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass
A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say. The man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
Royal Oak police investigating bank robbery
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Police Department is searching for a suspect in the robbery of a local bank. Police were notified in the later afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 27, that a robbery had occurred at Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road. According to a report released by police,...
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
Missing Ann Arbor man found dead on freeway ramp; State Police investigating hit-and-run
The search for a missing 30-year-old Ann Arbor man has come to a tragic end, after his body was found on a freeway ramp on Friday. Police believe he was killed in a hit-and-run.
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
Warren Police: Officers encountered 'extreme dangers' from Detroit teen they are accused of assaulting
The Warren police officer who punched a teen repeatedly in the head after a chase in June was suspended, but other force seen in bodycam video was appropriate for the situation, the department said Thursday in response to a federal lawsuit from the Detroit youth. In the lawsuit, Tyler Wade said he...
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Student caught with gun at Belleville High School after posting videos with weapon
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a gun on a Belleville High School student Thursday after receiving a tip that the student was posting videos with the weapon. An alert sent to parents said police came to the school to talk to the student. When searching him, they found the weapon, and he was taken into custody.
Rochester Hills man dies after smashing into another vehicle at a red light
A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills died after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash. John Swaintek was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Auburn Rd near John R. He hit a Ford Edge stopped at a red light, which then hit another car.
