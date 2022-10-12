Read full article on original website
Related
candgnews.com
Orchard Lake Schools hosts dedication of General Józef Haller Monument
ORCHARD LAKE — The Polish Institute of Culture and Research at Orchard Lake Schools recently held an official dedication of the General Józef Haller Monument in front of the galleria on the campus of Orchard Lake Schools, according to a press release from Orchard Lake Schools. The dedication...
candgnews.com
Search of landfill for missing Eastpointe teenager halted
MACOMB COUNTY — After months of digging through a Lenox Township landfill, the search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teenager has come to a close. Detroit police announced Oct. 12 that the search for Zion Foster, 17, has concluded without finding her body. “It’s sad to think...
