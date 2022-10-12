ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
FERNDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
FERNDALE, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Bryant
HometownLife.com

New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours

Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Holiday Decorations#Real Estate Brokerage#Cor#Grosse Pointes#Snowflakes#The City Council
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
Eater

He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.

Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy