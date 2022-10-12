Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Troy soccer’s success built on senior-heavy group
TROY — Following its regional finals exit to New Baltimore Anchor Bay last season, Troy (13-1-0) soccer is back and stronger than ever. “It left a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth and a chip on our shoulder, and that really led the motivation into this year,” Troy coach Jim Stachura said.
Basketball player Emoni Bates to have felony charges dismissed, attorney says
College basketball player Emoni Bates will have two felony charges against him dismissed, according to his attorney Steve Haney.
MLive.com
Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
Michigan Daily
Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity
MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
HometownLife.com
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
Detroit sees record cruise ship activity in 2022. Here's what the season looked like
Cruise ships docked in Detroit more than 50 times during the 2022 season, a record and more than double the amount of dockings in Detroit in 2019, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and a coalition of Midwest states, cruise lines and others said Friday. The announcement coincided with the final...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville
The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
candgnews.com
Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it
NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
Big I-696 rebuilding project begins Oct. 15 in Oakland County — What to know
If you travel I-696 through Oakland County take note: Phase one of a major construction project, with lane closures through December, begins Saturday.
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Why Detroit may be the next Silicone Valley of apparel manufacturing
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
candgnews.com
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
